News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Premier Assurance Group Names David Ancona Customer Service Manager
"With more than 14 years of experience in customer service, David was the perfect candidate for this position," said Sulma Torres, vice president of administration at PA Group. "His leadership skills combined with his resourcefulness and business savvy will be tremendous assets to PA Group."
Ancona was previously the national sales manager at Bel Inc., where he supervised the sales call center. Additionally, before being promoted to the position of vice president of client relations and operations at Nexogy Inc., he served as director of operations and client relations, where he reorganized, trained and built the call center team.
In his new capacity, he will oversee all aspects of member relations and product support, as well as supervise the customer service associates. Ancona will foster positive relationships with clients and agents, address customer complaints or concerns, and ensure PA Group delivers a high level of customer satisfaction by providing problem-solving resources.
"David's proven ability to implement strategies that maintain a high client retention rate will be crucial in meeting our goal of delivering first class service to our clients," concluded Torres.
Ancona graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business with a bachelor's degree in business administration and economics.
About PA Group
From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse