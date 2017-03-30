 
News By Tag
* PA Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Coral Gables
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Premier Assurance Group Names David Ancona Customer Service Manager

 
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* PA Group

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Coral Gables - Florida - US

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Global insurance company Premier Assurance Group (PA Group), headquartered in Coral Gables, has named David Ancona its customer service manager.

"With more than 14 years of experience in customer service, David was the perfect candidate for this position," said Sulma Torres, vice president of administration at PA Group. "His leadership skills combined with his resourcefulness and business savvy will be tremendous assets to PA Group."

Ancona was previously the national sales manager at Bel Inc., where he supervised the sales call center. Additionally, before being promoted to the position of vice president of client relations and operations at Nexogy Inc., he served as director of operations and client relations, where he reorganized, trained and built the call center team.

In his new capacity, he will oversee all aspects of member relations and product support, as well as supervise the customer service associates. Ancona will foster positive relationships with clients and agents, address customer complaints or concerns, and ensure PA Group delivers a high level of customer satisfaction by providing problem-solving resources.

"David's proven ability to implement strategies that maintain a high client retention rate will be crucial in meeting our goal of delivering first class service to our clients," concluded Torres.

Ancona graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business with a bachelor's degree in business administration and economics.

About PA Group

From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
End
Source:PA Group
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share