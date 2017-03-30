News By Tag
South Shore Young Professionals' 7th Annual Golf Tournament and Mirbeau Day Spa Event May 24th
Registration for the highly-anticipated tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. on May 24th, with a shotgun start at noon.
Admission is $175 for single players; $350 per twosome; and $700 per foursome. A Mirbeau Day Spa package is being offered at $175 for non-golfers who wish to support the Foundation and enjoy a relaxing day. A boxed lunch, banquet dinner and silent/live auction are included in the admission fee for players or those choosing the spa package. Fee for those attending the cocktail hour, dinner and auction only is $50 per person.
Cocktail hour begins at 5:00 p.m. with dinner, a silent auction and raffle following at 6:00 p.m.
Proceeds from the event benefit the SSYP Foundation Grant, a program established to help fuel the economic development on the South Shore by supporting businesses in the region.
Registration is requested before May 1st by visiting www.southshoreyoungprofessionals.org
For more information please contact info info@southshoreyoungprofessionals.organd include the subject line SSYP Foundation Golf Tournament.
About the South Shore Young Professionals
Since 2008, the South Shore Young Professionals has been serving those seeking to build a successful career and well-balanced life in south eastern Massachusetts. With a mission to serve as the leading resource for the personal and professional development of the individual by means of community involvement, SSYP provides networking, education, information, resources and opportunities to young professionals and businesses on the South Shore. For additional information about the South Shore Young Professionals, please visit www.southshoreyoungprofessionals.org or call 781-421-3911.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community, and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3911.
