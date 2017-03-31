Bosco Tech Black & Gold Gala is April 30

Contact

Karen Krynen

***@boscotech.edu Karen Krynen

End

-- Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech) will host its annual Black and Gold Gala at the Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, starting at 5 p.m. Gala guests will dine, dance, and bid on auction items with all proceeds benefiting Bosco Tech's tuition assistance program.The event will honor Bosco Tech past president Father Nicolas Reina, SDB; long-time faculty member Jim Curiel; the John Devaney family (sons Cedric, Roger and Trevor are graduates of Bosco Tech) and their company, Hi-Rel Laboratories. Each honoree has greatly contributed to the school's long-term success."Bosco Tech and its students have benefitted beyond mesure by the dedication and generosity of each of our honorees," said Xavier Jimenez, Bosco Tech President. "We are honored and blessed to have the opportunity to recognize each one, while celebrating what the Tech has meant to the lives of so many young people."For more information about gala tickets, auction items, or to purchase ad space in the event program, contact (626) 940-2000. An assortment of auction items will be available for online bidding on the event website beginning on April 17. Gala tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased through the school's website, boscotech.eduCelebrating its sixty second year, Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative STEM curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of five applied science and engineering fields. Each year for the past several years, one hundred percent of the graduating class has earned college acceptances. Visit boscotech.edu for more information.According to Niche.com, Bosco Tech ranks in the top three of all-boys schools in the Los Angeles metro area and among the top 100 all-boys high schools in America. Founded in 2002 by Carnegie Mellon University students as CollegeProwler.com, Niche provides reviews from everyday experts on neighborhoods, colleges, and K-12 schools to provide students, families and professionals with insight into important life decisions.The Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles is located at 506 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, 90071.