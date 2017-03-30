 
Industry News





United® Real Estate Announces 2016 Velocity Award Winner

 
 
United Real Estate | North Jersey
United Real Estate | North Jersey
 
DALLAS - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- United Real Estate, a rapidly expanding real estate and franchise organization, announced the winner of the Velocity award for 2016. The Velocity award recognizes the franchise office who has shown an astonishing year of growth and achievement. The 2016 Velocity award winner was announced at United's annual national real estate convention in Austin, Texas.

United was proud to present United Real Estate | North Jersey with the 2016 Velocity award on March 4, 2017. Jeff Bailey, Todd Bailey as well as Anthony Laurita were presented with the award on behalf of the office. In March of 2014, United Real Estate | North Jersey had only three agents but within 18 months, the team was able to grow the office to 103 agents, averaging an addition of 5.5 agents per month.

"United Real Estate annually recognizes one office from our international network of United offices as the Velocity award winner," said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. "This award is presented to the fastest growing office in our rapidly expanding network. United Real Estate | North Jersey earned the coveted Velocity award this year by posting industry leading growth of an astonishing 178% and adding 78 new REALTORS® to their exceptional team of professionals. Not surprisingly, their momentum is accelerating in 2017 as evidenced by the addition of 27 new agents in February alone! I am thrilled for the entire United Real Estate | North Jersey team and looking forward to celebrating their success for years to come."

United Real Estate is an agent-centric model backed by a 100-percent commission strategy with industry-leading technology, marketing and training combined with full brokerage support. United is rapidly expanding across the country and seeing exponential growth both in agent count and productivity nationally. In addition to the United model, Jeff Bailey, Todd Bailey and Laurita are going above and beyond to provide their agents with the support they need in order to accelerate the growth of their agents' business. Much of the recent growth and success at United, can be attributed to a growth-minded team and the right blueprint process for agents and brokers to excel in the community they serve.

Upon receiving the Velocity award, Laurita said: "We, at United Real Estate | North Jersey, are passionate about building our business. Being recognized by the leadership team, our peers and earning the Velocity award for our efforts, is an honor. We look forward to continued growth and strengthening our ties with the entire United network."

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate – North Jersey at 973-981-0056 or visit JoinUnitedRealEstateNorthJersey.com.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
End
