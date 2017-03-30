News By Tag
United® Real Estate Announces 2016 Velocity Award Winner
United was proud to present United Real Estate | North Jersey with the 2016 Velocity award on March 4, 2017. Jeff Bailey, Todd Bailey as well as Anthony Laurita were presented with the award on behalf of the office. In March of 2014, United Real Estate | North Jersey had only three agents but within 18 months, the team was able to grow the office to 103 agents, averaging an addition of 5.5 agents per month.
"United Real Estate annually recognizes one office from our international network of United offices as the Velocity award winner," said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. "This award is presented to the fastest growing office in our rapidly expanding network. United Real Estate | North Jersey earned the coveted Velocity award this year by posting industry leading growth of an astonishing 178% and adding 78 new REALTORS® to their exceptional team of professionals. Not surprisingly, their momentum is accelerating in 2017 as evidenced by the addition of 27 new agents in February alone! I am thrilled for the entire United Real Estate | North Jersey team and looking forward to celebrating their success for years to come."
United Real Estate is an agent-centric model backed by a 100-percent commission strategy with industry-leading technology, marketing and training combined with full brokerage support. United is rapidly expanding across the country and seeing exponential growth both in agent count and productivity nationally. In addition to the United model, Jeff Bailey, Todd Bailey and Laurita are going above and beyond to provide their agents with the support they need in order to accelerate the growth of their agents' business. Much of the recent growth and success at United, can be attributed to a growth-minded team and the right blueprint process for agents and brokers to excel in the community they serve.
Upon receiving the Velocity award, Laurita said: "We, at United Real Estate | North Jersey, are passionate about building our business. Being recognized by the leadership team, our peers and earning the Velocity award for our efforts, is an honor. We look forward to continued growth and strengthening our ties with the entire United network."
Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate – North Jersey at 973-981-0056 or visit JoinUnitedRealEstateNorthJersey.com.
