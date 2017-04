The Baldwin Gentlemen™ Announces Official Launch Event in Los Angeles

The Baldwin Gentlemen™, A new membership based Social Club for Professional Gay Men of Color will launch Thursday, April 6, 2017 with a Wine Mixer and Panel Discussion offering a diverse range of perspectives on life in Los Angeles.

-- The Baldwin Gentlemen™, an international members-only social club for professional gay men of color who seek to increase their social capital and expand their cultural palate, is hosting its LA launch event on Thursday, 6 April 2017 at 7p in Santa Monica at Philosophie (1615 16Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404).The event kicks off with a hosted wine mixer highlighting the wines of Alloy Wine Works from California's Central Coast. An introduction to The Baldwin Gentlemen™ founder and the evening's moderator Anthony.Emeka, will be followed by a lively discussion with a panel of dynamic guests.will feature clinical pharmacist Dominick Bailey, entertainment marketing executive Thornell Jones, Jr., cultural organizer Nijeul X. Porter, and emotional health advocate Yolo Akili Robinson. The evening's program includes:7:00p: Check-In + Wine Mixer7:45p: The Baldwin Gentlemen: An Introduction8:00p: Panel Discussion - The View From Here: Experiences of Gay Men of Color in LA9:00p: FinThe Baldwin Gentlemen™ launch event is sponsored by Alloy Wine Works, Philosophie, and Revry, an LGBTQ Digital Streaming Service for Apple TV & Chromecast. The first of it's kind, the event will provide guests a glimpse at the quality programming Baldwin™ curates for its members.The Baldwin Gentlemen™ was founded by Anthony Emeka who's professional background includes non-profit and policy work in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, PA. Emeka earned his BA from UC Berkeley and his MBA at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management.For inquiries visit www.TheBaldwinGentlemen.com or email Anthony.Emeka@ TheBaldwinGentlemen.com and follow The Baldwin Gentlemen™ via social media on Facebook www.facebook.com/TheBaldwinGentlemen and Instagram @TheBaldwinGentlemen .