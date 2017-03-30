 
News By Tag
* Lgbtq
* African American
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


The Baldwin Gentlemen™ Announces Official Launch Event in Los Angeles

The Baldwin Gentlemen™, A new membership based Social Club for Professional Gay Men of Color will launch Thursday, April 6, 2017 with a Wine Mixer and Panel Discussion offering a diverse range of perspectives on life in Los Angeles.
 
 
Introducing The Baldwin Gentlemen™
Introducing The Baldwin Gentlemen™
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lgbtq
* African American
* Business

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Baldwin Gentlemen™, an international members-only social club for professional gay men of color who seek to increase their social capital and expand their cultural palate, is hosting its LA launch event on Thursday, 6 April 2017 at 7p in Santa Monica at Philosophie (1615 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404).

The event kicks off with a hosted wine mixer highlighting the wines of Alloy Wine Works from California's Central Coast. An introduction to The Baldwin Gentlemen™ founder and the evening's moderator Anthony.Emeka, will be followed by a lively discussion with a panel of dynamic guests. The View From Here: Experiences of Gay Men of Color in Los Angeles will feature clinical pharmacist Dominick Bailey, entertainment marketing executive Thornell Jones, Jr., cultural organizer Nijeul X. Porter, and emotional health advocate Yolo Akili Robinson. The evening's program includes:

7:00p: Check-In + Wine Mixer

7:45p: The Baldwin Gentlemen: An Introduction

8:00p: Panel Discussion - The View From Here: Experiences of Gay Men of Color in LA

9:00p: Fin

The Baldwin Gentlemen™ launch event is sponsored by Alloy Wine Works, Philosophie, and Revry, an LGBTQ Digital Streaming Service for Apple TV & Chromecast. The first of it's kind, the event will provide guests a glimpse at the quality programming Baldwin™ curates for its members.

The Baldwin Gentlemen™ was founded by Anthony Emeka who's professional background includes non-profit and policy work in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, PA. Emeka earned his BA from UC Berkeley and his MBA at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management.

For inquiries visit www.TheBaldwinGentlemen.com or email Anthony.Emeka@TheBaldwinGentlemen.com and follow The Baldwin Gentlemen™ via social media on Facebook www.facebook.com/TheBaldwinGentlemen and Instagram @TheBaldwinGentlemen .

Contact
Thornell Jones
FortressMKTG
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Baldwin Gentlemen
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fortress Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share