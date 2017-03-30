News By Tag
The Baldwin Gentlemen™ Announces Official Launch Event in Los Angeles
The Baldwin Gentlemen™, A new membership based Social Club for Professional Gay Men of Color will launch Thursday, April 6, 2017 with a Wine Mixer and Panel Discussion offering a diverse range of perspectives on life in Los Angeles.
The event kicks off with a hosted wine mixer highlighting the wines of Alloy Wine Works from California's Central Coast. An introduction to The Baldwin Gentlemen™ founder and the evening's moderator Anthony.Emeka, will be followed by a lively discussion with a panel of dynamic guests. The View From Here: Experiences of Gay Men of Color in Los Angeles will feature clinical pharmacist Dominick Bailey, entertainment marketing executive Thornell Jones, Jr., cultural organizer Nijeul X. Porter, and emotional health advocate Yolo Akili Robinson. The evening's program includes:
7:00p: Check-In + Wine Mixer
7:45p: The Baldwin Gentlemen: An Introduction
8:00p: Panel Discussion - The View From Here: Experiences of Gay Men of Color in LA
9:00p: Fin
The Baldwin Gentlemen™ launch event is sponsored by Alloy Wine Works, Philosophie, and Revry, an LGBTQ Digital Streaming Service for Apple TV & Chromecast. The first of it's kind, the event will provide guests a glimpse at the quality programming Baldwin™ curates for its members.
The Baldwin Gentlemen™ was founded by Anthony Emeka who's professional background includes non-profit and policy work in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, PA. Emeka earned his BA from UC Berkeley and his MBA at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management.
For inquiries visit www.TheBaldwinGentlemen.com or email Anthony.Emeka@
Contact
Thornell Jones
FortressMKTG
***@gmail.com
