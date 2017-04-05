News By Tag
Greensbury Hires Ted Hopper as Chief Executive Officer
Experienced technology products leader to expand company brand and mission
As CEO, Hopper will focus on building the Greensbury's brand as the premier home-delivery provider of organic, sustainably raised grass-fed beef, poultry, pork and seafood. Hopper also will lead efforts to establish Greensbury as a meal-planning service to help busy home cooks plan entire weekly menus. This will include not only the proteins from Greensbury, but also the shopping lists and recipes necessary to prepare quick, delicious and healthy meals.
Most recently, Hopper served as chief revenue officer at Remote-Learner where he was responsible for all sales, marketing and customer success efforts. He's also played key roles in forging strategic partnerships and bringing new products to market for globally recognized brands such as AOL and Blackboard, Inc.
"Ted is a seasoned leader who has a strong track record of building high-performance organizations,"
"We're thrilled to have Ted on the Greensbury team," added Todd Horowitz, co-founder and chief products officer. "Greensbury is one of the longest-standing brands selling high-quality proteins online, and I'm excited for this next phase in the company's growth."
Since its founding, Greensbury has concentrated on the center of the plate. Now the company is widening its focus. "We'll continue providing premium ingredients but also give our customers a set of menu and meal-planning tools so that they can cook and serve complete meals," said Hopper. "Unlike traditional meal-in-a-box companies, we believe that customers should not only use the healthiest, highest-quality ingredients possible but also have choices over which meals they cook in their kitchens."
The investment community is responding well to Hopper's hiring and his vision for Greensbury. The company recently secured incremental investments from previous investors and continues to gain interest in its Series Seed fundraising round. Hopper has a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and a MBA from the University of Maryland. He also is a board member of the non-profit Adoptions Together, where he leads the finance committee, and non-profit SONOS Chamber Orchestra.
About Greensbury
Greensbury is the original online source for home delivery of the healthiest, highest quality meats and seafood. We work exclusively with small, family-owned farms in the United States to ensure that everything we sell is organically and sustainably raised, grass-fed, and grass-finished. Our beef, pork and poultry meet requirements for the Certified Humane Raised and HandledⓇ designation, the industry gold standard. Our seafood is certified by the Marine Stewardship CouncilⓇ and Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood WatchⓇ.
For more information about Greensbury, please visit www.greensbury.com or contact Hannah Agatston at team@greensbury.com or (646)807-9804.
