HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new partnership with Pulaski Furniture and Home Meridian

HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new bedroom and dining room furniture line in partnering with Pulaski Furniture , and Home Meridian.
 
 
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new bedroom and dining room furniture line in partnering with Pulaski Furniture , and Home Meridian.  This integration will allow customers to purchase two amazing lines just in time for the spring Season.  These new lines offer several collections giving customers many options to furnish their home in contemporary, modern, traditional, or transitional styles.  With over 300 new offerings, customers will have a wide array of selections.

For those HomeCinemaCenter.com customers who are interested in financing their purchases, a partnership with Paypal Credit  affords this convenient opportunity. Paypal Credit is dedicated to providing financial support for everyday needs, including elegant and stylish home furniture from HomeCinemaCenter.com.

As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards to make transactions as effortless as possible.

About HomeCinemaCenter.com
HomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com). A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture, has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years. Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.

About Pulaski Furniture
One of the country's best-known furniture brands, Pulaski Furniture is synonymous with outstanding craftsmanship and refined style. Continuously improving and adapting to trends and desires, Pulaski covers the complete design spectrum: traditional, contemporary and transitional in a wide range of bedroom, dining, accent and display cabinets.  With almost 60 years of furnishing homes across America, Pulaski Furniture continues its heritage of outstanding value, quality and design while looking ahead for style and livability.

