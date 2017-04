Beauty In Heart Launches Line of Stylish Christian T-Shirts to Benefit Ukrainian Orphans

B41A9867+ copy

-- Nadia Kostov announced the official launch of Beauty In Heart,her Christian T-shirt and apparel company featuring verses from the Bible on its fashionableshirts. Beauty in Heart is one of a growing number of businesses with a social conscience andKostov has pledged to donate a portion of all sales to benefit orphans in the Ukraine via amissionary group working there."I want people to be proud of what they wear and feel goodabout themselves when wearing my T-shirts," said Kostov."Customers can also take 10 percent off their first order."Kostov launched her boutique brand when she was unable tolocate T-shirts with a meaningful and powerful Christianmessage that was also empowering for girls and women. "Iwanted girls to wear these shirts and be proud of what theywere wearing, not because of a fancy label, but because ofthe message they carried," said Kostov.The stylish shirts are available for men and women andutilize Bible scripture to proclaim the Gospel. Comfortableand chic, the T-shirts sport proclamations of inspiration,empowerment, and messages that are applicable in any ageand time. The individual verse and the scripture reference are printed on the back and front.Shirts are available in small, medium, large and extra-large for both genders. Men's shirts areoffered in black and vintage navy in short-sleeve crew neck styles. The women's shirt collectionis offered in stylish long- and short-sleeved options, along with a racing tank version. Womencan select from crew, scoop and V-neck styles to accommodate a variety of fashion-forwardlooks. Colors range from black and white to heather gray.Soft, comfortable and appropriate for a variety of occasions, Beauty In Heart Christian T-shirtsoffer a tasteful and elegant way to inspire and motivate with Biblical sentiments that include "BeStrong and Courageous,""Faith Can Move Mountains," "More Precious Than Rubies," and"You Are The Light."The launch of Beauty In Heart provides men and women with comfortable Christian T-shirtshighlighted with inspirational Bible scriptures to motivate and encourage themselves and others.Designed for modern men and sophisticated women, the easy care T-shirts are a visual beacon ofhope and a portion of every sale goes to benefit Ukrainian orphans.About Beauty In HeartBeauty In Heart strives to shine the light of Jesus wherever we go. By purchasing our apparel,you will do just that. Comfortably wear a modern, chic, and classy shirt while boldly proclaimingthe Gospel through the gold treasures of the scriptures. Strike up a conversation, show yourvalues and look great. We have a big desire to help the orphans and have teamed up with amissionary group in Ukraine and will be donating a percentage of our profits to help change thelives of orphans there.Media ContactNadia KostovPhone: 941-457-0146Email: info@beautyinheart.comWebsite: https://beautyinheart.com