Revolution in a catsuit - the play
A contemporary and topical British play is being performed in Los Angeles.
Opening Thursday, April 6th, the Bootleg Theater presents Revolution In A Catsuit, written by Somi De Souza and directed by Michael P. Edwards. A cunning, cutting play about the intersection of feminism, sexism, and racism as they play out in one woman's attempt to put an end to her own racial profiling as an actor of color.
The play tells the story of Nina, an actress turned activist who is campaigning for better roles in television for actors of color. But when a break out role is about to go to Tuhli, her biracial sistah- in-arms, the campaign takes on a very different fight.
"Ambition, race, gender, and jealousy all play their parts in this behind the scenes look at what happens when a woman places her career above all else."
Michael P. Edwards brings his considerable theater experience and a personal passion to the direction of Revolution In A Catsuit.
"We in America have our own issues with diversity (Trump, Trump, Trump) and the timing for this discussion couldn't be better." He continues:"Somi De Souza's play dares not only to grant acting roles to people of color, but also to reveal them as fully rounded equals to their white counterparts;
The play will also employ an alternating cast of supporting actors, switching every evening and matinee showing.
