Exciting News Regarding BirthdayPak of Maryland
BirthdayPak is thrilled to announce that BirthdayPak of Maryland is now owned and operated by its newest BirthdayPak franchise owner, Randi Zerwitz.
To promote this exciting franchise opportunity, BirthdayPak reached out to its engaged community members in Maryland who have previously received the gift cards. Randi, a BirthdayPak recipient, is an entrepreneur who was looking to change careers. So, when she received the message regarding this BirthdayPak franchise opportunity, the timing was perfect.
With over 25 years of sales experience and a proven track record in business to business sales, Randi is equipped with the skills she needs to run her new franchise. Randi is eager to build relationships with the existing BirthdayPak clients in her market and network with the potential clients. Welcome to the growing family of BirthdayPak franchise owners, Randi!
The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing. Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser. There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!
If you or someone you know has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please visit us at www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com, call 888-206-0083, or email Franchising@
