Ace & Bella Launches Tee Shirt Line For Dog Loving Girls of All Ages
Initially, the company is offering tee-shirts featuring14 different sayings, with more coming soon. There are a variety of colors and styles: racer back tee, "slouchy," and structured tees. Sizes are from S to 2XL. Examples of shirt text are:
Eat. Lick. Love.
Robe On. Drink Coffee. Pet Dog.
Bra Off. Drink Wine. Pet Dog.
Dog Hair. Don't Care.
Hot Mess Dog Mom Express
Ace & Bella, the "spokes-dogs"
Research has shown that the majority of shirt designs chosen by the buyer are based on their own personality or the personality they want to create for themselves. Ace & Bella aims to present dog-centric messages in a unique and humorous manner for dog-loving women of all ages.
Future planned products are more shirt styles and designs, hand crafted dog-focused jewelry for women, and dog care accessories (bowls, carriers, etc.).
Ace & Bella products can be found online at www.aceandbella.com.
About Ace & Bella Designs:
Ace & Bella Designs was created by Leslie Cunningham of Laguna Beach, CA in 2017 to bring fun and fabulous apparel to dog-loving girls of all ages. The Ace & Bella girl is smart, loves sass (and her dog, of course) and wears it proudly. The illustrated spokes-dogs, a Golden Lab and a Jack Russell, are the inspiration for everything offered by the company. To be announced in the near future is other merchandise for dogs and their owners that is sure to make you smile.
Media Contact
Leslie Cunningham, Ace & Bella Designs
9494649529
leslie@aceandbella.com
