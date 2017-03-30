 
Croatian jewells- where to head first? Plitvice lakes, Krka Falls, Zadar or Dubrovnik?

From devastating war to most visited European Country in just 20 years
 
 
Krka National park - Sunspot Tours
Krka National park - Sunspot Tours
 
SPLIT, Croatia - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- How come a country, coming out from a brutal war in 1995, ended up being the most Googled destination for travelers in 2016? You can't put it simply, but few reasons are more than enough: Turqoise water, history, stunning UNESCO listed national parks of Krka and Plitvice lakes. Fortified medieval towns like Dubrovnik,  fantastically preserved Roman ruins of Zadar Forum or Diocletian's palace in Split (dating from 295 AD). Further north on a Dalmatian coast, there is town of Pula, with 1st century, well preserved amphitheatre, again built by Romans.

If You are not into history and nature, whole lot of fun happens during long, hot summer. Ultra festival in Split, Outlook and Dimensions festival near Pula, all-day-all-night partying in famous Zrce beach. For more serious , classical reportoaire - Dubrovnik Summer Festival gathers most important contemporary artists and musicians.

If Your idea for summer holidays is soaking in Adriatic, with cocktail in Your hand and faboulous views to nearby mountains - Omis and Makarska riviera are places to check. For more individual and luxuriuos vacation, rent a gulet and cruise around Croatia's 1000 islands.

Special place for families with teenagers is definitely Omis, with a range of unique activities. You can get involved in canyoning, rafting, sea and river kayaking, ziplining, variety of treks and hikes - to name but a few. Best choice would be http://www.activeholidays-croatia.com , well-known travel agency, which operates for almost 30 years. They are famous for their safety record, and over 20 activities combined in packages which last 7 or 10 days, and include basically everything You need - from accommodation to airport transfers.

Another tip to explore Croatia fully is http://www.sunspot-tours.com, a travel agent which specialises in tours to most interesting places in country. National parks like Plitvice and Krka, towns of Zadar and Dubrovnik - You name it, they have it covered. You can pick whether You like to mingle with other guests in their mini vans (up to 17 persons) or book a private car or mini van ride.
Source:Sunspot d.o.o
Email:***@sunspot-tours.com Email Verified
