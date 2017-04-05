 
Taproom on 19th & Philly Mobile Food Truck Association Kick Off Spring With South Philly Block Party

Celebrate the return of spring with the second annual "Tappin' The Trucks, Brews n' Bites Block Party"
 
 
Tappin' the Trucks 2016
Tappin' the Trucks 2016
 
PHILADELPHIA - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Taproom on 19th (2400 S. 19th) and the Philly Mobile Food Truck Association celebrate the return of spring with the second annual "Tappin' The Trucks, Brews n' Bites Block Party" on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from Noon to 7:00pm. Five food trucks and five local brewers will pop-up outside of Taproom for an afternoon of brews, bites and live tunes.The taps will be flowing with all craft drafts specially priced at $5.00. All food and drink will be pay-as-you-go, cash only. Children and pets are welcome. 21 and over to drink (with identification).

Tappin' The Trucks will bring some of the city's most popular food trucks to South Philadelphia for an all-day block party, including The Cow and the Curd, Oink and Moo BBQ, J'eet/ Kay Kay's Cakes, Foolish Waffles and T&N HomeMade Kitchen. Local breweries include Conshohocken Brewing Co.,Victory Beer, Levante Brewing, 2SP Brewing Company and Brewery ARS.

"We wanted to welcome spring South Philly style with an outdoor block party that celebrates the best of Philadelphia's food truck scene and local breweries," says Taproom co-owner Michael Strauss. "We tapped some of our favorite food trucks and breweries for an afternoon of everything we love - great local beer and an amazing food experience. Tappin' the Trucks is also another way to thank our neighbors for their support, while giving the rest of the city another reason to visit South Philly."

Food offerings for the day will include:

The Cow and The Curd

• Wisconsin Battered Fried Cheese Curds
• Signature Dipping Sauces: sriracha mayo, chipotle ranch, smiley ketchup
• Poutine
• Beer Brats
• Sprecher Root Beer & Cream Soda

Foolish Waffles

• Fried Chicken & Waffle - Buttermilk fried chicken, chili honey glaze, cabbage slaw, bourbon pickled jalapeños
• Banh Mi Hot Dog - 1/4 all beef kosher dog (or veggie dog), pickled red cabbage, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers, cilantro, sriracha and togarashi sauces
• Hot Eye-talian - Hot Italian sausage, peppers & onions, mozzarella cheese
• The Breaky JAWN - Free-range scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, housemade scrapple, habanero chili syrup
• Strawberry Nutz - Liege "sugar" waffle, Nutella, fresh strawberries, whipped cream
• Boo Berry - Liege "sugar" waffle, sweet condensed milk, fresh berries, whipped cream

Oink and Moo BBQ

• Brisket Sliders
• Pulled Pork Sliders
• Pulled Pork Tacos
• Chipotle Chicken Tacos
• Baby Back Ribs
• Oink and Moo Chili
• Black Bean Quesadilla

Kay Kay's Cakes

• Italian Peaches- round cookies filled with vanilla cream, dipped in syrup and sugar
• Assorted Cupcakes- Kay likes to use seasonal fruit so look for strawberry, raspberry and probably something involving a caramelized Banana
• Ricotta Cannoli- homemade ricotta and chocolate chip filling in our crisp shell topped with powdered sugar
• Mini Cheesecakes Tarts - 4" New York Style Cheesecakes in a graham cracker shell, topped with pineapple or cherry topping

T&N HomeMade Kitchen and J'eet Cafe

• Pork Italian Pizza- which is topped with sharp provolone, broccoli rabe and Italian spiced pulled pork
• Margherita- with our special sauce, fresh basil and seasoned Mozzarella
• Classic Cheese- with our special sauce, our unique cheeses and lightly topped again with our special sauce
• Crab Gravy Pizza- with Christmas Eve style crab gravy, our unique cheeses and sweet blue claw crabmeat
• Homemade Cheesesteak Egg Rolls with Spicy Ketchup
• Italian Style Sausage and Pepper Sandwiches - Slow cooked in our special blend of wine and spices
• Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches- with a choice of toppings, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, sharp/mild provolone

Draft lists will be released the final days before the event and feature selections from:

• Conshohocken Brewing Co.
• Victory Beer
• Levante Brewing
• 2SP Brewing Company
• Brewery ARS

For more information about Taproom on 19th, visit www.taproomon19th.com, call 267-687-7817, follow @TaproomOn19th or like Tap Room on 19th on Facebook.
Taproom on 19th
Page Updated Last on: Apr 05, 2017
