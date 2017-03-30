News By Tag
Power Up with the Philadelphia-based Energy Co-op on Earth Day
Nonprofit Will "Party for the Planet" and Also Co-Sponsor River Festival With Southeastern Pennsylvania Groups, Businesses
Co-op representatives will offer consultations for those who want to learn more about the environmental benefits of joining an energy co-op. Additionally, both sites will feature fun activities for children to learn more about clean energy.
"We hope to encourage those taking part in Earth Day activities to consider the option of using more environmentally and economically responsible products that will support our communities and make our region more sustainable,"
The Co-op will take part in the Party for The Planet at Elmwood Park Zoo at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22. The "party" is free with zoo admission and will also feature live entertainment and an Earth Expo.
Representatives from the Co-op will also join numerous community groups and businesses as sponsors of the River Earth Day Festival on the banks of the Schuylkill Riverfront Park in Norristown, PA. The event, from 1 pm to 5 pm, is free and open to the public.
Founded in 1979, the Energy Co-op, based in Philadelphia, PA, envisions a world in which empowered energy consumers create a sustainable future. Through member ownership, the company seeks to support local economies while providing quality services in the ever-growing cooperative movement. The company offers the following products: clean electricity, renewable natural gas, and standard heating oil.
For more information or to join the co-op go to http://www.theenergy.coop.
Enid Doggett
