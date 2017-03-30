 
Power Up with the Philadelphia-based Energy Co-op on Earth Day

Nonprofit Will "Party for the Planet" and Also Co-Sponsor River Festival With Southeastern Pennsylvania Groups, Businesses
 
 
The Energy Co-op
The Energy Co-op
 
PHILADELPHIA - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- This Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017, the Energy Cooperative Association of Pennsylvania, better known as The Energy Co-op, will conduct energy awareness and education activities at two events: "The Party for the Planet," and "The Earth Day Festival." The Co-op is a nonprofit member-owned cooperative that provides renewable energy to thousands of homes and businesses in Pennsylvania.

Co-op representatives will offer consultations for those who want to learn more about the environmental benefits of joining an energy co-op.  Additionally, both sites will feature fun activities for children to learn more about clean energy.

"We hope to encourage those taking part in Earth Day activities to consider the option of using more environmentally and economically responsible products that will support our communities and make our region more sustainable," said Executive Director Damali Rhett.

The Co-op will take part in the Party for The Planet at Elmwood Park Zoo at 10:00 a.m.  Saturday, April 22.  The "party" is free with zoo admission and will also feature live entertainment and an Earth Expo.

Representatives from the Co-op will also join numerous community groups and businesses as sponsors of the River Earth Day Festival on the banks of the Schuylkill Riverfront Park in Norristown, PA.  The event, from 1 pm to 5 pm, is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1979, the Energy Co-op, based in Philadelphia, PA, envisions a world in which empowered energy consumers create a sustainable future. Through member ownership, the company seeks to support local economies while providing quality services in the ever-growing cooperative movement. The company offers the following products:  clean electricity, renewable natural gas, and standard heating oil.

For more information or to join the co-op go to http://www.theenergy.coop.

Enid Doggett
***@insprmedia.com
