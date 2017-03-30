 
News By Tag
* Henderson Franklin
* Shannon Puopolo
* LCBA Foundation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

Shannon Puopolo Named to Inaugural Lee County Bar Association Foundation Board

 
 
Fort Myers Litigation Attorney Shannon Puopolo
Fort Myers Litigation Attorney Shannon Puopolo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Henderson Franklin
Shannon Puopolo
LCBA Foundation

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Attorney Shannon Puopolo has been named to the inaugural Lee County Bar Association Foundation ("Foundation") Board of Directors. The Foundation was recently created to increase its impact in the community by providing scholarships, education, aid and support to the indigent and underprivileged youth.

Puopolo focuses a large portion of her practice handling business and real estate litigation, including association law matters, title insurance claims, foreclosure proceedings, and residential and commercial eviction proceedings. She also handles trust and estate litigation, creditors' rights in bankruptcy, and partnership disputes. Puopolo is an avid blogger on the Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate blog, sharing helpful information on condominium and association related litigation issues.

In the community, Puopolo enjoys her role helping local youth, serving as a student mentor for the Take Stock in Children Program and serving on the Alumnae Panhellenic of Lee County's Scholarship Committee. She is a member of the Lee County Bar Association's ("LCBA") Board of Directors, chairperson of its 2017 Golf Tournament Committee, and past president of the LCBA's Young Lawyer's Division. Puopolo is also a member of the Guardian ad Litem Foundation - 20th Judicial Circuit Board of Directors.

Puopolo has been named by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine as a "Rising Star" in the field of business litigation every year since 2012. She received her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis (B.A., 2005) and her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law (J.D., cum laude, 2009). Puopolo can be reached at shannon.puopolo@henlaw.com or via phone at 239.344.1116.

Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys providing legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, trust and estate planning and litigation, family law, business and tort litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property law, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida and operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Puopolo or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.

Contact
Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing
***@henlaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@henlaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Henderson Franklin, Shannon Puopolo, LCBA Foundation
Industry:Legal
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Henderson Franklin Starnes & Holt, PA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share