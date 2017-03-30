Shannon Puopolo Named to Inaugural Lee County Bar Association Foundation Board

Fort Myers Litigation Attorney Shannon Puopolo

Contact

Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

***@henlaw.com Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

End

-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Attorney Shannon Puopolo has been named to the inaugural Lee County Bar Association Foundation ("Foundation")Board of Directors. The Foundation was recently created to increase its impact in the community by providing scholarships, education, aid and support to the indigent and underprivileged youth.Puopolo focuses a large portion of her practice handling business and real estate litigation, including association law matters, title insurance claims, foreclosure proceedings, and residential and commercial eviction proceedings. She also handles trust and estate litigation, creditors' rights in bankruptcy, and partnership disputes. Puopolo is an avid blogger on the Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate blog, sharing helpful information on condominium and association related litigation issues.In the community, Puopolo enjoys her role helping local youth, serving as a student mentor for the Take Stock in Children Program and serving on the Alumnae Panhellenic of Lee County's Scholarship Committee. She is a member of the Lee County Bar Association's ("LCBA") Board of Directors, chairperson of its 2017 Golf Tournament Committee, and past president of the LCBA's Young Lawyer's Division. Puopolo is also a member of the Guardian ad Litem Foundation - 20th Judicial Circuit Board of Directors.Puopolo has been named by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine as a "Rising Star" in the field of business litigation every year since 2012. She received her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis (B.A., 2005) and her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law (J.D., cum laude, 2009). Puopolo can be reached at shannon.puopolo@henlaw.com or via phone at 239.344.1116.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys providing legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, trust and estate planning and litigation, family law, business and tort litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property law, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida and operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Puopolo or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.