The Women's Travel Group Celebrates 25 Years of Travel for Women
The Women's Travel Group celebrates its 25 year with new, provocative and unusual tours for women on its new website. These tours include Easter Island, India for Diwali Festival, Oaxaca, Japan, Australia and other exotic destinations.
The company looks for new destinations. Upcoming trips are planned as soon as a destination becomes a viable one for Americans. Considerations are infrastructure, safety, intrinsic interest, hotel and food quality. Examples from last year were Iran, The Yucatan, and Ethiopia. Upcoming tours are listed on the company site under tours and specials.
An accompanying Travel Tips blog is full of information geared to women, encouragement to explore the world with the theme of seeing places as our mutual destiny. The blog was awarded a Silver Magellan Prize.
http://www.thewomenstravelgroup.com
