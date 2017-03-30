News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Sabadell United Bank as a New Trustee Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Sabadell United Bank!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Sabadell United Bank
Headquartered in Miami, their operations are comprised of a nationally chartered bank, Sabadell United Bank, a wealth management division, Sabadell Bank & Trust, and an international branch of our parent company, Banco Sabadell. They are owned by Banco Sabadell, a global banking institution founded in 1881 that is one of Europe's oldest and most successful banks. Building upon their tradition of success, they have consistently expanded their presence in Florida and are proud to serve their clients as one of the state's largest banks. They currently have 25 locations and serve over 40,000 clients.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Sabadell United Bank
reynaldo.santana@
www.sabadellbank.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
