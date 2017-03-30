The Business Vlog Summit Makes it Debut in Las Vegas this Summer

LAS VEGAS
- April 5, 2017
-- Everyday there seems to be a new platform that is created to socialize on and with those creations, visuals are becoming very important. When you think of visuals, it's not just the images but the actual video that individuals are able to stream to truly see how a specific product works and to actually hear the voice of the individual who has created that product and so on. This Summer, August 2-4, 2017 in Las Vegas held at MEET, the Business Vlog Summit will take place and will serve as the ultimate destination for those wanting to learn more about online video streaming/marketing. In the past, facts have shown that after watching a video, 64% of users are more likely to buy a product online and videos used in email marketing, leads to 200-300% increase in click through rates.
The summit was created by April L. Butcher, Owner of SocialCo Lab and who is a very successful Vlogger and also the one who coined the term Vlogpreneur™
. She has attended many conferences throughout the years and even created the PeriUnion in 2016 which was one of the most popular conferences in the Social Media/Vlog space. The Business Vlog Summit will be 3 days of workshops and seminars featuring the top leaders and experts in their respective fields. The first round of speakers that has been announced are the following: Chris Strub (Social Media Strategist)- Keynote Speaker , Kathy Hunter (Body Image Advocate) - Breakout Speaker, Candice Nicole (Publicist)- Workshop Instructor, Demishia Wright (Motivational Money Maven), Workshop Instructor and, Zsuzsanna Szkiba (Self Confidence Coach)- Breakout Speaker. The second round of speakers will be released April 24th on the SocialCo Lab Twitter page.
When asked about creating the Business Vlog Summit, the Creator April Butcher states "My mission is to inspire others to be successful "Vlogpreneurs™"
. The way we cultivate this new lifestyle, is by educating entrepreneurs on how to make their influence and business stand out by utilizing video in their marketing strategies."
Attendees will walk away with feeling equipped to take over the online world and established Vloggers will walk away feeling more inspired!
To register to attend the Business Vlog Summit, please visit www.businessvlogsummit.com
. On the website, you will find additional information .on speakers, venue, where to stay in Las Vegas and more. In addition, the BVS team encourages you to follow them on Social Media via @SocialCo_Lab and www.facebook.com/socialcolab
.
If you're a media outlet interested in interviewing the Creator or covering the Business Vlog Summit, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com.