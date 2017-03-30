News By Tag
Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding Rejuvenates The Harbour Luxury Lakefront Community
Innovative New Siding Replaces Failing Cedar on Boathouses and Clubhouse to Provide Superior Look and Performance with Very Little Maintenance
Left with unrepairable and highly noticeable damage, the HOA sought a replacement for the exteriors that could be installed efficiently and withstand anything Mother Nature may have in mind. They found Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding, the only product that could match the refined look and color of the original cedar, while remaining impervious to all kinds of severe weather – from harsh sunlight and heat to wind, subzero temperatures, and even hail.
"For the past 17 years, the biggest problem we've had on the property is the cedar siding," says Bob Morrow, Property Manager. "By putting this product on our buildings, it alleviates the problem with the maintenance of having to repaint every four or five years."
The HOA specified Everlast® siding panels in Seaside Gray for a section of boathouses and the main clubhouse. Each panel reveals 6 7/8" wide siding when installed on the building.
The design of the panels is what allows Everlast® to provide this superior strength, durability and ease of installation without sacrificing performance or attractive curb appeal. Everlast® is produced from a proprietary formulation of inorganic minerals, polymeric resins, and acrylic colorants. Unlike other siding products on the market, the color is inherent in its composition – not painted on – which means that the siding will never need to be re-painted, and will remain beautiful for the lifetime of the building.
"We look at it every six months or so, and the color – there is no fade. It looks like the day it was put on," adds Morrow
The system includes color-matched trim that is made from the same material as the siding, but is compatible with many other trim accessories on the market.
Also, unlike other solid siding products, Everlast® is lightweight, easy to cut, and stackable for easy installation, yet strong and secure enough to withstand any environment. At the start of the project, contractors removing the original cedar siding discovered that the walls on most of the buildings were compromised because of the cedar's frailty and resulting inability to stay weather tight.
"We tear the cedar off of these buildings and then we find a lot of rotted wood," says Chris Thompson, Contractor with Tim's Mid Ohio Improvements, the installer of the Everlast® siding. "With the cedar, it would just get old and crack, and then the water would penetrate right through into the wall. With Everlast®, we don't have any of the problems that we do with wood."
After removing the failed cedar siding, walls were re-sheathed where required and then protected with house wrap. Tim's Mid Ohio Improvements was able to easily and efficiently install the Everlast® panels. Solid construction means the planks don't bend or bow, and align perfectly against the outer walls of the building.
"In comparison to vinyl, Everlast® is a lot thicker, a lot more heavy duty. It's just a much stronger product than vinyl, aluminum, or any other product that's out there right now," adds Thompson.
The final result is first-class looks and performance in an environment that demands strong and versatile exterior solutions. With the new Everlast® siding, The Harbour will remain well protected and well represented for generations to come.
"These boathouses haven't even had to be power washed since the new siding was put on 4-5 years ago, which has decreased the maintenance budgets," says Morrow. "This is not going to do anything but put the money back into these people's pockets to do other things."
For more information about Everlast®, visit: www.everlastsiding.com.
Since 1975, Chelsea Building Products, Inc. has been designing and extruding PVC and composite profiles for the building materials market. From its headquarters in Oakmont, PA, Chelsea Building Products is an integrated manufacturer providing product design, material development, extrusion tooling technology and finished product to manufacturers and distributors throughout North America.
