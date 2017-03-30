News By Tag
Frisco-based company named one of "Top 50 Programs for Sports Innovation"
As a participant in the TOP 50 program, MVR will be able to use the HYPE Foundation's network and resources to accelerate its partnership development with sports brands, clubs, and league directors. This includes access to the foundation's exclusive network of sports-focused investors for future capital raises, and the opportunity to share its sports analytics platform at major domestic and international sporting events such as the NFL Draft, the Boston Marathon, and the U.S. Open.
MVR is a sports-focused technology company that uses mathematically and psychometrically validated tests to determine a player's visual-spatial cognitive abilities and level of self-monitoring. Self-monitoring strongly predicts organizational commitment, leadership, and individual performance in strength, speed, and coordination. High visual-spatial intelligence predicts scoring, defensive success, and other measures of game success.
"We are excited to be working with the team at the HYPE Foundation on ways to grow our reach in global sports," said Larry Davis, Ph.D., co-founder of MVR.
Davis, who leads the team's research and development work and holds a doctorate in engineering, co-founded the company with Damon Bryant, Ph.D., who is an industrial psychologist specializing in assessments and sports analytics.
"A good test helps unearth hidden gems," Bryant said. "It tells us who has abilities that poverty and lack of access may have hidden and identifies areas where an athlete might need additional support. The MVR approach reveals where we might most readily engage players at their level of skill and understanding."
About Most Valuable Recruit (MVR)
https://www.mvrsport.com
At MVR, our mission is to provide athletes, coaches, and team business offices with a high-quality service that will reduce biases in the evaluation and selection of athletes and help win games. We provide powerful and easy tools to evaluate a player's athletic smarts. Founded by two Ph.D.-level professionals, our team is comprised of former high school and NCAA Division I college athletes with backgrounds in psychology, engineering, statistics, computer science, sales and marketing. MVR's unique and innovative assessment and analytic capabilities are proving to be of immense value to individual athletes as well as to college and professional teams.
