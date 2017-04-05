Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Marsh & McLennan Agency as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Marsh & McLennan Agency as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Marsh & McLennan Agency as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Marsh & McLennan Agency will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh, part of the MMC family of companies. Marsh & McLennan Companies is a publicly traded company.Marsh established the Marsh & McLennan Agency to be one of the premier insurance agencies in the United States, meeting the needs of mid-sized businesses across the country. Their services are targeted to customers who seek professional advice on program structure, market knowledge, experience and expertise in their industry, competitive prices, and local resources and service professionals. They offer commercial property and casualty, personal lines, employee benefits and life insurance / estate planning to clients through a dedicated sales and service force in retail locations, operating independently from Marsh's other insurance broking operations.Marsh & McLennan Agency currently employs 500 insurance and financial services professionals working with more than 10,000 businesses and 40,000 individuals nationwide.Their Florida regional offices have provided commercial insurance and employee benefits expertise and best-in-class service to their clients for nearly 70 yearsThey understand how quickly the business landscape can change and they work to anticipate trends that affect their clients. They will work with you to understand your goals and objectives and develop the insurance program that speaks to your unique needs.By bringing the Marsh & McLennan brand and a differentiated service offering to our valued customers, we affirm our commitment to deliver world-class capabilities and a simple, nimble and effective customer experience. No other agent can combine Marsh & McLennan's brand value with the vast insurance market presence of the MMC family of companies. Such a foundation, combined with our access to technical and industry expertise, gives them an intellectual reach available to few others in the local or regional agency space.Florida's staff of more than 170 professionals in their Miami, Miami Lakes, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and Jacksonville offices, provides their clients with the expertise necessary to provide a global solution for their business and personal insurance needs.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.edelgado@mma-fl.com