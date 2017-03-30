News By Tag
Coronado Brewing Releases New Spring Seasonal: Waylaid White IPA
Waylaid White IPA comes in at a moderate 6.5% ABV and features complex tropical, pineapple and citrus notes, complemented by a bold Belgian spiciness that lingers into a dry finish. "We started with a good base, using a blend of Hallertau Blanc and Citra hops for a ton of bright tropical notes," says Brooks. "The strain of Belgian yeast we use gives the beer a dry finish and a nice peppery spiciness that keeps this beer super refreshing and interesting."
Waylaid White IPA debuted April 1, and will be available throughout the company's distribution network, through June. For more information about Waylaid White IPA, please visit coronadobrewing.com (https://coronadobrewing.com/
Tagline:
Held up by hops.
Beer Copy:
Leave your schedule open, this Belgian style IPA is about to waylay your day. Bright citrus and pineapple notes from Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops team up with Belgian yeast, leaving a dry, lingering peppery finish. This is one holdup you won't mind.
Specs:
ABV 6.5%
IBU 55
Packaging 12oz bottle six-packs, 22oz bottle, draft
Availability April-
Sales Sheet
Packaging
###
About Coronado Brewing Company
In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 19 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.
Links:
Website: http://coronadobrewing.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @CoronadoBrewing
Twitter: @CoronadoBrewing
#MermaidSighting
#StayCoastal
End
