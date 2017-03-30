 
News By Tag
* David Steinfeld
* Palm Beach Gardens
* Business Litigation Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Beach Gardens
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


2016 Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Award Palm Goes To Attorney David Steinfeld

 
 
image001
image001
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Law Office of David Steinfeld has again been selected for the 2016 Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Award in the Business Law classification by the Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Award Program.  This is the second time this Award has been bestowed on the Law Office of David Steinfeld.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2016 Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.

The Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida area. Each year, the selection committee identifies businesses that have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community. Free and helpful videos and articles on Florida business law, real estate issues, and electronic discovery can be found on the Firm's website at www.ThePalmBeachBusinessLawyer.com.

Contact
David Steinfeld
***@davidsteinfeld.com
End
Source:The Law Office of David Steinfeld
Email:***@davidsteinfeld.com Email Verified
Tags:David Steinfeld, Palm Beach Gardens, Business Litigation Attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share