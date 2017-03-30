News By Tag
2016 Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Award Palm Goes To Attorney David Steinfeld
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2016 Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.
The Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida area. Each year, the selection committee identifies businesses that have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community. Free and helpful videos and articles on Florida business law, real estate issues, and electronic discovery can be found on the Firm's website at www.ThePalmBeachBusinessLawyer.com.
