 
News By Tag
* Entreprenuership
* Business
* Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamtramck
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

TheMobileBusinessSchool.com; An Unconventional Learning Experience for Entrepreneurs & Professionals

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Entreprenuership
* Business
* Finance

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Hamtramck - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Events

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- In partnership with the National Black Public Relations Society, TheMobileBusinessSchool.com is officially launching with its "Do What You Love" workshop on Saturday, April 22nd, at The Detroit Center for Design & Technology.  The three-hour workshop is built around three modules; "The Customer & Innovation", "The Narrative of Your Business Model" and "Understanding the Numbers". General admission for this event is $75, VIP registration including a 1-hour consultation is $125. Registration is now available by visiting www.TheMobileBusinessSchool.com.

The Mobile Business School is conceptualized as a "pop-up" style MBA experience, remixed specifically for entrepreneurs, non-profit leaders and creative professionals.

Geographically dispersed, the series of weekend workshops focus on cities with high concentrations of urban entrepreneurs and career professionals. From Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York, attendees will experience these "pop-up" style workshops focusing on industries and diverse topics targeting specific technical or soft skills such as "Storytelling & Your Career Narrative", "The Basics of Investing in Stocks" and "Building A Compelling Personal Brand".

"It's okay to not know, but it's not okay to fail to grow. Most entrepreneurs and career professionals in the urban community don't know what they don't know. They do know however, that they need something more. That's the vacuum where TheMobileBusinessSchool.com steps in.", states Founder, Walter Ward III, "We exist to level up entrepreneurs and professionals with the business acumen they need to have sustainable success. We are going beyond the content of traditional business boot-camps, by offering high level technical skills that are traditionally only found on the elite business school campuses around the country."

Workshop formats can vary from classroom instruction, led by an industry professional or certified CPA, JD, MBA or CFA, to a panel discussion with local entrepreneurs in a domain of expertise. TheMobileBusinesSchool.com (http://www.themobilebusinessschool.com) also offers blog posts, videos and articles explaining business and financial concepts described in an everyday voice.

Entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, creative professionals or anyone who is looking to raise their level of business acumen are encouraged to visit www.TheMobileBusinessSchool.com for more information. Connect with The Mobile Business School on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/MobileBSchool), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/MobileBSchool) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/MobileBSchool) at @MobileBSchool.

For additional information regarding The Mobile Business School or press inquiries, contact T.Marie Media Group at 248.716.0240 or via e-mail at tmarie@tmariepr.com.

Media Contact
T.Marie Media Group
tmarie@tmariepr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tmariepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Entreprenuership, Business, Finance
Industry:Business
Location:Hamtramck - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
T.Marie Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share