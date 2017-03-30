News By Tag
TheMobileBusinessSchool.com; An Unconventional Learning Experience for Entrepreneurs & Professionals
The Mobile Business School is conceptualized as a "pop-up" style MBA experience, remixed specifically for entrepreneurs, non-profit leaders and creative professionals.
Geographically dispersed, the series of weekend workshops focus on cities with high concentrations of urban entrepreneurs and career professionals. From Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York, attendees will experience these "pop-up" style workshops focusing on industries and diverse topics targeting specific technical or soft skills such as "Storytelling & Your Career Narrative", "The Basics of Investing in Stocks" and "Building A Compelling Personal Brand".
"It's okay to not know, but it's not okay to fail to grow. Most entrepreneurs and career professionals in the urban community don't know what they don't know. They do know however, that they need something more. That's the vacuum where TheMobileBusinessSchool.com steps in.", states Founder, Walter Ward III, "We exist to level up entrepreneurs and professionals with the business acumen they need to have sustainable success. We are going beyond the content of traditional business boot-camps, by offering high level technical skills that are traditionally only found on the elite business school campuses around the country."
Workshop formats can vary from classroom instruction, led by an industry professional or certified CPA, JD, MBA or CFA, to a panel discussion with local entrepreneurs in a domain of expertise. TheMobileBusinesSchool.com (http://www.themobilebusinessschool.com) also offers blog posts, videos and articles explaining business and financial concepts described in an everyday voice.
Entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, creative professionals or anyone who is looking to raise their level of business acumen are encouraged to visit www.TheMobileBusinessSchool.com for more information. Connect with The Mobile Business School on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
For additional information regarding The Mobile Business School or press inquiries, contact T.Marie Media Group at 248.716.0240 or via e-mail at tmarie@tmariepr.com.
