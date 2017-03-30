 
Kevin Burkhart Joins North Highland as Vice President

 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Management consulting firm North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) announces that Kevin Burkhart joins the firm as Vice President, based in the Los Angeles office. Burkhart will be responsible for leading technology-focused engagements with current and future clientsas well as supporting the continued development of North Highland's Technology and Digital services.

"We welcome Kevin to North Highland and are thrilled to have him as a part of the team. With a deep background in digital and emerging technology, I'm confident that he will play a critical role in creating value for our clients, and delivering expertise-driven solutions to our clients' most pressing challenges, "said Bob Lamont, President at North Highland and leader of the firm's West region.

Burkhart brings 20 years of experience in leadership and business management in the consulting industry. He has a track record of achievement in developing and implementing digital and emerging technology solutions for leading companies. Burkhart is deeply skilled at driving strategy and performance, selling emerging solutions, and managing executive client relationships. He specializes in creating technology practices that focus on building the people, skills and processes necessary to help clients solve complex problems. Burkhart earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University.

About North Highland

North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real. North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter (https://twitter.com/northhighland) and Facebook (http://facebook.com/northhighland).

