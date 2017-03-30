News By Tag
Kevin Burkhart Joins North Highland as Vice President
"We welcome Kevin to North Highland and are thrilled to have him as a part of the team. With a deep background in digital and emerging technology, I'm confident that he will play a critical role in creating value for our clients, and delivering expertise-driven solutions to our clients' most pressing challenges, "said Bob Lamont, President at North Highland and leader of the firm's West region.
Burkhart brings 20 years of experience in leadership and business management in the consulting industry. He has a track record of achievement in developing and implementing digital and emerging technology solutions for leading companies. Burkhart is deeply skilled at driving strategy and performance, selling emerging solutions, and managing executive client relationships. He specializes in creating technology practices that focus on building the people, skills and processes necessary to help clients solve complex problems. Burkhart earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University.
About North Highland
North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/
