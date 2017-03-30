News By Tag
Agenda for CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation
The workshop, co-sponsored by three of CIMdata's knowledge councils, will take place on June 6 & 7 at the DMDII facility in Chicago, Illinois.
The Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation workshop is the must-attend event for industrial organizations and product development solution providers interested in learning about "model-driven engineering"
Over the course of the one and one-half day workshop, sessions will be held on the following critical topics:
• The Digital Thread Revolution: From Digital Artifacts to Model-Centric Engineering and Beyond
• Establishing an Industry-wide Consensus for Design Data Exchange
• Computer-aided Innovation Tools
• Model-based Design
• Model-based Definition
• Design and Simulation Challenges in Advanced Manufacturing
• Solving Big Engineering Challenges with Collaborative Innovation
• System Modeling, Simulation, and Interoperability – the view from an end user
• Simulation Led Innovation – The promise, the pitfalls, and business imperative for ever better products and business execution
• Opportunities and Challenges When Implementing System Modeling and Simulation Capabilities for MBSE
• Collaboration Standards for Model-Based Engineering
• Application Use Cases, Technology Challenges, and ROI Justification for Investing in Digital Twins
• Organizational and People Issues in implementing MBSE
Presenters and workshop facilitators will offer examples that illustrate how they are successfully addressing these pressing topics. Confirmed speakers include:
• Brench Boden, CTO, DMDII / Senior Engineer, Air Force Research Laboratory
• Brad Ferris, Rolls-Royce
• Amelia Gandara, Community Leader, GE Fuse
• Mark Meili, Director, Modeling and Simulation, Procter & Gamble
• Don Tolle, Director, Simulation-Driven Systems Development Practice, CIMdata
• Dr. Suna Polat, Director, Collaborative Innovation & Social Product Development, CIMdata
• Dr. Ken Versprille, Executive Consultant, CIMdata
• Dr. Keith Meintjes, Executive Consultant, CIMdata
• Frank Popielas, Executive Consultant, CIMdata
For more information visit: http://www.cimdata.com/
To view our agenda visit: http://www.cimdata.com/
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website, www.CIMdata.com;
Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
