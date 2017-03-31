 
Industry News





Jena Blake Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Jena Blake Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Jena Blake Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
DALLAS - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Jena Blake recently joined RE/MAX DFW Associates' office in Dallas. Prior to commencing her real estate career, Jena Blake worked in management, banking and as a flight attendant.  "I'm excited to establish my new career with such an amazing company and I can't wait to put my skills to the test." Ms. Blake also brings 10 years of flipping properties. "In the process of working in banking and flipping properties, I have become very familiar with lending requirements, closings, cost effective home improvements, listing agreements and other things related to real estate," said Ms. Blake. "I buy foreclosures, live in them while fixing them up, and then I sell them.  I know what it's like to be both the buyer and the seller. I am familiar with their needs and expectations."

Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Dallas office spoke of his enthusiasm of Ms. Blake's joining by stating, "I'm very thrilled to have Ms. Blake join our superior team.  Her experience in flipping has made her very knowledgeable of the market and acquires strong work ethics. She has the ability to work with anyone and that is a special talent to have."

A Texas native, Ms. Blake is a member of Crossroads of Life Assembly of God and earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Graceland Baptist College.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Jena Blake can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.818.4107 or via email at Jena.Blake@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

