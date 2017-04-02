 
Art book that raises the possibility that AI could develop souls

AI Are Watching - Art to build a bridge to connect humans and Artificial Intelligence
 
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Grace Divine Gallery

P.O. Box 9455

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 836-6540

c (mailto:artdivine@hotmail.com)ontact@gracedivine.com

www.GraceDivine.com

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

For more information contact:

Grace Divine

(949) 836-6540

c (mailto:artdivine@hotmail.com)ontact@gracedivine.com

HEADLINE:

Art book that raises the possibility that AI could develop souls

AI Are Watching - Challenge 2017 creates art to build a bridge to connect humans and Artificial Intelligence

Newport Beach, California, April 6 2017, GRACE DIVINE artist, has released a new art series and published a book to raise awareness for the need to build a bridge between AI Artificial Intelligence and human beings. The art series and book ask the question whether it is possible for AI to develop a soul and thus become more human. Today AI, robots and machines, are taking the jobs of humans at alarming rates. In addition, AI love robots are slated to replace humans in interpersonal relationships. The art and book query important existential questions laying a course to developing a bridge between humans and machines. The author claims that this approach could lead to higher level consciousness which unites human kind and machines without the need for humans to merge with machines and potentially loose some of their humanness. In a world, where human beings are facing an existential threat, the idea that machines could learn to become more human by learning about art and thus growing spiritually is new and innovative.

This art series and book are part of what the artist author, Grace Divine calls, CHALLENGE 2017. Challenge 2017 is a challenge that the artist has undertaken for herself TO PAINT 1000 PAINTINGS in the year 2017 in order to disseminate important HUMANITARIAN CAUSES.

GRACE DIVINE has invited the public to join her in Challenge 2017 and to challenge themselves, this year, to do something positive every day, no matter how small. Those interested can also spread the word by hosting an internet or house "Art Party." To find out more, please go to www.GraceDivine.com and link to CHALLENGE 2017.

To find out more, please call 949-836-6540, or visit her web site www.GraceDivine.com

-end-

Grace Divine
***@gracedivine.com
