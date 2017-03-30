 
April 2017





TravelBaby Selected to Distribute Baby K'tan in Russia

Baby K'tan furthers global presence with new Russia distribution partnership
 
 
DAVIE, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Following in their recent trend of international growth, Baby K'tan, LLC has announced a new distribution partnership with TravelBaby of Russia. The addition is a testament to the continued progress of the small Florida-based baby products brand. TravelBaby joins the current International Distributor team to become the brand's 17th distributor worldwide, and the second addition for 2017.

Initially connecting with Baby K'tan in early 2016 as a wholesale retailer, TravelBaby used its knowledge as a family business to promote the Baby K'tan brand and its flagship product, the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, in their retail store. As sales increased, the husband and wife team quickly re-evaluated the partnership, and reached out to Baby K'tan, LLC to further expand their operations to distributorship.

"We are a family-run business that started small and grew as the market demanded, just like Baby K'tan U.S." says GalinaKasatkina, Founder and Sales Director for TravelBaby. "We take pride in providing excellent products and services to our customers, and we look forward to representing the Baby K'tan brand in our country."

TravelBaby is now the exclusive distributor of Baby K'tan products in Russia and has taken over local distribution to retailers as well as local marketing efforts. The partnership will allow the brand to permeate the Russian marketplace during a period of increased demand for high-end baby products, while offering competitive pricing on retail and consumer levels. TravelBaby distributes the Baby K'tan Carrier and Baby K'tan Diaper Bag alongside other premier brands like Mamaway Inc, Lumiere Baby and Sweet Mommy.

For information on becoming a stockist, please contact TravelBaby at www.mybabytravel.ru.

About Baby K'tan

Baby K'tan, LLCis a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.

Tags: Distributor, Expansion, Baby Carrier
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Davie - Florida - United States
Subject: Partnerships
