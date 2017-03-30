Country(s)
Violent MN Offender Apprehended in Chicago, Says US Fugitive Apprehension
Bail Enforcement Agents located the fugitive after a 5 month investigation.
If convicted of 1st degree narcotics sales, Osborne is facing a lengthy prison sentence, and is currently in custody at the Cook County, IL Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to MN. Osborne has multiple felony warrants in Minnesota. It is alleged that Osborne sold large amounts of heroin and meth in Hennepin County and St Louis County, and is facing two counts of third degree felony narcotics sales charges, in addition to the 1st degree sales charge that carries a minimum mandatory sentence.
On or about November 3, 2016, Osborne failed to appear in Hennepin County District Court, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest, and the forfeiture of a $75,000.00 bail bond. Then, early this year, Osborne failed to appear in St Louis County on additional narcotics sales charges, resulting in the issuance of a bench warrant. Osborne was also a Department of Corrections Fugitive. US Fugitive Apprehension adopted the case in early February 2017.
U.S. Fugitive Apprehension is a Bail Enforcement Agency which operates in the State of Minnesota and contracts to surety agencies that insure a defendant's appearance by issuance of surety bonds. US Fugitive Apprehension combine the efforts of private, local, state, and federal agencies to locate and arrest fugitives wanted in the State of Minnesota, and make defendants available for prosecution in District Court.
