 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

Violent MN Offender Apprehended in Chicago, Says US Fugitive Apprehension

Bail Enforcement Agents located the fugitive after a 5 month investigation.
 
17757591_1171128363033479_8040254436247323679_n
17757591_1171128363033479_8040254436247323679_n
CHICAGO - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- US Fugitive Apprehension agents acted on anonymous tip information and located Anthony Terrell Osborne in Chicago, IL. Osborne had been on the run since November. Osborne was taken into custody without incident in a joint effort between US Fugitive Apprehension and the Chicago Police Department's Gang Task Force. Osborne is facing multiple high-level narcotics trafficking and distribution charges, and has an extensive criminal history involving crimes of violence against persons involving firearms, and posed a great risk of safety to the public.

If convicted of 1st degree narcotics sales, Osborne is facing a lengthy prison sentence, and is currently in custody at the Cook County, IL Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to MN. Osborne has multiple felony warrants in Minnesota. It is alleged that Osborne sold large amounts of heroin and meth in Hennepin County and St Louis County, and is facing two counts of third degree felony narcotics sales charges, in addition to the 1st degree sales charge that carries a minimum mandatory sentence.

###

On or about November 3, 2016, Osborne failed to appear in Hennepin County District Court, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest, and the forfeiture of a $75,000.00 bail bond. Then, early this year, Osborne failed to appear in St Louis County on additional narcotics sales charges, resulting in the issuance of a bench warrant. Osborne was also a Department of Corrections Fugitive. US Fugitive Apprehension adopted the case in early February 2017.

U.S. Fugitive Apprehension is a Bail Enforcement Agency which operates in the State of Minnesota and contracts to surety agencies that insure a defendant's appearance by issuance of surety bonds. US Fugitive Apprehension combine the efforts of private, local, state, and federal agencies to locate and arrest fugitives wanted in the State of Minnesota, and make defendants available for prosecution in District Court.

Additional information about U.S. Fugitive Apprehension can be found at www.arrestteam.us

www.facebook.com/usapprehension

https://twitter.com/MNApprehension

Media Contact
Stew Peters / Lead Investigator
6513807336
***@warrants-mn.us

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12631368/1
End
Source:US Fugitive Apprehension
Email:***@warrants-mn.us Email Verified
Tags:Fugitive Arrested, Anthony Osborne, Us Fugitive Apprehension
Industry:Reports
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
US Fugitive Recovery & Extradition News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share