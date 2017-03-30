Announcing the Launch of Trendy Baby Box

Monthly Subscription Box of Curated, Cute, Stylish Outfits for 0 to 12 Month Old Babies

-- We are pleased to announce the launch of Trendy Baby Box, the internationally distributed baby clothing monthly subscription box that delivers stylish curated outfits for babies directly to your door. Featuring clothing pieces that may range from socks and shoes, to dresses, trousers and vests.With 3 – 5 individual pieces in every box tailored specifically to the age, size and gender of each baby and shipping on the 25of each month, subscribers will receive an entire outfit; allowing baby to wear it straight from the box or parents to pair the individual pieces with baby's existing wardrobe to create entirely new looks.With a price point of £35 per month it is well worth the £65+ in clothing items you'll receive. Each month, the outfits curated focus on high quality pieces selected with practicality and comfort in mind.The option to purchase either the monthly subscription or choose from a 3, 6, 9 or 12 month prepaid plan also make this a fantastic gift for Grandparents wanting to send monthly parcels of love whether from near or afar and can offer up a extraordinary opportunity for family members, groups of friends or co-workers looking for a unique baby shower gift.The founders, husband and wife team Diogo and Keely Teixeira as parents to a young baby themselves are seeking to connect with subscribers who are celebrating the arrival of a new addition to their family."As new parents, we are always on the lookout for cute fun outfits for our little man and soon realised we must buy at least one new outfit every month. Whilst the variety available in stores is plenty, we preferred to seek out unique pieces that were not run of mill but still offered value for money"Trendy Baby Box is about more than just clothing a baby, its about seeking out new and exciting trends globally and giving parents the opportunity to discover and enjoy new brands not normally found locally. It's also about family and supporting family as all the pieces sourced come from small family built designers and manufactures. Trendy Baby Box is about quality and value every month.