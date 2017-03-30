News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Central Conference Expansion
Frisco (Tex.)-based Armando Pelaez Named UPSL Central Conference Manager
Pelaez, 55, had a lengthy professional soccer career before player and made a number of appearances with Venezuela's Men's National Team.
A former staff coach and scout for all United States Youth National Teams, Pelaez currently serves as Director of Coaching for Liverpool FC International Academy North Texas and as the Technical Director of Liverpool FC America.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very excited to add Armando Pelaez to our UPSL Conference Manager Team. Texas and the surrounding states are a big market for our league, and part of our overall growth strategy to expand the UPSL nationally. Armando is a quality individual with a resume in the soccer world that speaks for itself. We look forward to working with Armando and creating new opportunities for the soccer community in the Central U.S. market."
The UPSL Central Conference will begin play with the 2017 Fall Season. Teams will be added in the coming weeks.
UPSL Central Conference Operations Manager Armando Pelaez said, "I'm very excited to work with the United Premier Soccer League, and do the best we can to help all these kids playing soccer around the United States by creating a league that'll give so many players a way to get that third, fourth, fifth look that is so important for someng players."
Pelaez, a native of Venezuela, has spent his post-playing career traveling the world and developing players. A resident of Frisco (Tex.), Pelaez will promote UPSL's Pro Development structure to local teams and clubs that fit with the league's model while working to secure sponsorships.
"I'm always pleased to be doing anything with soccer and if I'm able to help then I help. That's my nature," Pelaez said. "I love to help all the kids I can get to their maximum, and if I can help get a player out-of-country, then I will do that. If I see coaches that are good I help them out. I've been blessed – it's a really a miracle – so I do my best to give back and be a part of something that will benefit our kids."
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
