 
News By Tag
* WORDUP
* Heavy is The Head
* Rap
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Rap artist WORDUP Releases new album "Heavy is The Head"

The anticipated 10-track album is the first solo release from emerging artist
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* WORDUP
* Heavy is The Head
* Rap

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Oakland artist WORDUP is well known for his work as part of the rap duo Dope City Saints. His new album "Heavy is The Head" is sure to define him as a stand out solo artist as well. "Heavy is the Head" is now available on Soundcloud and iTunes. The lead single from the album "Make it Out" is available.

Produced by Double Lyfe, "Heavy is the Head" also features collaborations between WORDUP and singer Ellohe', HBK Azure, Marciano YR, Rogue Venom, Bambu, and the other half of the Dope City Saints, Kasi RocsWell.

The 10 tracks on the album reflect the years of mentorship WORDUP received from DJ Toure from the Hieroglyphics Crew, and how WORDUP was able to combine his own lyricism and musicality into a true Oakland sound.

"Modern artists find themselves challenged to make one hit record. Rarely to they use their life's experiences to construct a classic body of work. Consistency is key. Sure, it's a bit old school, but that's the difference between their work and mine" says WORDUP about his inspiration for "Heavy is the Head".

About WORDUP

As half of rap duo Dope City Saints, emcee/vocalist/songwriter WORDUP has left a lasting mark on the Oakland rap scene. His contributions helped turn Oakland's Art Walk into "First Fridays" an immersive art, music and community experience. His influence extends far outside the Bay Area, WORDUP has performed in 15 countries, establishing a worldwide fanbase with his magnetic stage presence and expert musical artistry. For updates on new releases and tour schedule go to www.dopecitysaints.com.

Official Website: http://www.dopecitysaints.com/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-543177610/sets/heavy-is-the-head

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/heavy-is-the-head/id1210902962

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wordup-of-DopeCity-199512373400583/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dopecitysaints

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dopecitysaints/

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share