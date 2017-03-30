News By Tag
Rap artist WORDUP Releases new album "Heavy is The Head"
The anticipated 10-track album is the first solo release from emerging artist
Produced by Double Lyfe, "Heavy is the Head" also features collaborations between WORDUP and singer Ellohe', HBK Azure, Marciano YR, Rogue Venom, Bambu, and the other half of the Dope City Saints, Kasi RocsWell.
The 10 tracks on the album reflect the years of mentorship WORDUP received from DJ Toure from the Hieroglyphics Crew, and how WORDUP was able to combine his own lyricism and musicality into a true Oakland sound.
"Modern artists find themselves challenged to make one hit record. Rarely to they use their life's experiences to construct a classic body of work. Consistency is key. Sure, it's a bit old school, but that's the difference between their work and mine" says WORDUP about his inspiration for "Heavy is the Head".
About WORDUP
As half of rap duo Dope City Saints, emcee/vocalist/
