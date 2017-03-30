 
Powers Insurance and Benefits Opens Office in Cuba, Mo

Corporate headquarters for insurance agency to remain in Clayton, Missouri
 
 
POWERS Insurance and Benefits' Vicki Durham
ST. LOUIS - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- POWERS Insurance and Benefits, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently announced the opening of a satellite office at 110 N. Franklin in Cuba, Mo.  The telephone number is (573) 677-0113.

Cuba, Mo. resident Vicki Durham, who has more than 17 years of insurance experience, will oversee the new office.  Like its parent company POWERS Insurance and Benefits, this location will provide a variety of insurance services including home, auto, farm and business.

"April marks our 26th anniversary in business, and this expansion will help us to continue serving our growing list of individuals and businesses," said POWERS Insurance and Benefits' president JD Powers.  "As a licensed insurance professional and long-term resident of Cuba, Vicki is the perfect person to run this office, and we are excited about the many opportunities available to us in this market."

POWERS Insurance and Benefits provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits.  Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.

Source:Powers Insurance and Benefits
Tags:Missouri Insurance, St. Louis Insurance, Cuba Missouri
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
