Powers Insurance and Benefits Opens Office in Cuba, Mo
Corporate headquarters for insurance agency to remain in Clayton, Missouri
Cuba, Mo. resident Vicki Durham, who has more than 17 years of insurance experience, will oversee the new office. Like its parent company POWERS Insurance and Benefits, this location will provide a variety of insurance services including home, auto, farm and business.
"April marks our 26th anniversary in business, and this expansion will help us to continue serving our growing list of individuals and businesses,"
POWERS Insurance and Benefits provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits. Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.
