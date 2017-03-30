News By Tag
LiteEarth Awarded Second Patent by USPTO
U.S. Patent No. 9,610,620 was recently issued for the unique capping solution. Earlier in 2015, U.S. Patent No. 9,151,009 was also issued by the Commissioner of Patents.
LiteEarth is a cost-effective, durable, high-performing and environmentally friendly closure system for municipal solid waste, construction & demolition, hazardous waste, CCR and industrial landfills. The advanced system offers efficient installation and long-term protection against infiltration, soil erosion and wind uplift.
GSE Environmental, the leading global manufacturer and marketer of geosynthetic products and solutions, recently announced their global strategic alliance agreement with LiteEarth, effective February 2017. GSE exclusively represents LiteEarth.
About LiteEarth
LiteEarth is a patented impermeable capping system for the long-term cover of landfills, coal ash, gypsum deposits and land reclamation projects. The system permanently combines the latest synthetic turf and EPDM membrane into a long-lasting composite. The result is an efficient, economical and environmentally responsible solution with very low installation and life cycle costs. The system has been fully tested according to ASTM standards. LiteEarth's exclusive synthetic turf provider is Act Global, an international synthetic turf manufacturer and installer with plants on three continents and installations in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.actglobal.com/
About GSE Environmental
GSE Environmental is a global manufacturer and marketer of geosynthetic barrier systems, stabilization products, and drainage systems used for the containment and management of solids, liquids and gases for organizations engaged in civil engineering projects, waste management, mining, water, wastewater and aquiculture. GSE's principal products are polyethylene-
Media Contact
LiteEarth
Chuck Fleishman
512-733-5300
***@actglobal.com
