 
News By Tag
* Synthetic Turf
* Act Global
* Liteearth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


LiteEarth Awarded Second Patent by USPTO

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Synthetic Turf
Act Global
Liteearth

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
Reports

AUSTIN, Texas - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- LiteEarth, the engineered and patented synthetic grass geomembrane liner for long-term environmental closure, has received another patent for its closure system.

U.S. Patent No. 9,610,620 was recently issued for the unique capping solution. Earlier in 2015, U.S. Patent No. 9,151,009 was also issued by the Commissioner of Patents.

LiteEarth is a cost-effective, durable, high-performing and environmentally friendly closure system for municipal solid waste, construction & demolition, hazardous waste, CCR and industrial landfills. The advanced system offers efficient installation and long-term protection against infiltration, soil erosion and wind uplift.

GSE Environmental, the leading global manufacturer and marketer of geosynthetic products and solutions, recently announced their global strategic alliance agreement with LiteEarth, effective February 2017. GSE exclusively represents LiteEarth.

About LiteEarth

LiteEarth is a patented impermeable capping system for the long-term cover of landfills, coal ash, gypsum deposits and land reclamation projects. The system permanently combines the latest synthetic turf and EPDM membrane into a long-lasting composite. The result is an efficient, economical and environmentally responsible solution with very low installation and life cycle costs. The system has been fully tested according to ASTM standards. LiteEarth's exclusive synthetic turf provider is Act Global, an international synthetic turf manufacturer and installer with plants on three continents and installations in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.actglobal.com/landfill-turf-EDPM-capping.

About GSE Environmental

GSE Environmental is a global manufacturer and marketer of geosynthetic barrier systems, stabilization products, and drainage systems used for the containment and management of solids, liquids and gases for organizations engaged in civil engineering projects, waste management, mining, water, wastewater and aquiculture. GSE's principal products are polyethylene-based geomembranes, geonets, geocomposites, geosynthetic clay liners, concrete protection liners and vertical barriers. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, GSE maintains sales offices throughout the world and manufacturing facilities in the US, Germany, Thailand, China and Egypt. For more information, please visit http://www.gseworld.com.

Media Contact
LiteEarth
Chuck Fleishman
512-733-5300
***@actglobal.com
End
Source:LiteEarth
Email:***@actglobal.com
Posted By:***@actglobal.com Email Verified
Tags:Synthetic Turf, Act Global, Liteearth
Industry:Environment
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Act Global PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share