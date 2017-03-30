Dawna Lee Heising Cast as "Cheona" in Vendetta Vette from Triumph Donnelly Studios

Media Contact

Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

***@triumphgrpstudios.com Jennifer Culver, Press RelationsTriumph Donnelly Studios LLC

End

-- Entertainment NewsTriumph Donnelly StudiosTucson, AZRelease: Actress, Executive Producer, CEO and Media Executive Dawna Lee Heising has been cast by Triumph Donnelly Studios to play the role of Cheona, the Cherokee Native American character in the upcoming Vendetta Vette Official Movie Trailer now in pre-productions for 2017. Executive Chairman, Executive Producer and the Creator of Vendetta Vette, DJ Donnelly stated, Ms. Heising brings to this exciting project her years of acting, exec producing, media leadership and more, which will be an asset to Vendetta Vette. The Cherokee Native America character Chenoa is a true American Character for modern times while Vendetta Vette embarks on her Missions against Warrant. Donnelly stated, Triumph Donnelly Studios made a very good choice with Dawn Lee Heising to be in Vendetta Vette with now a great Cast, Crew and more the Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer will move audiences globally who will want to see the beautiful and very talented ladies in the first Vendetta Vette Feature Film planned for late 2018, Donnelly Stated.EndTriumph Donnelly Studios LLCMedia Relationshttp://vendettavette.vpweb.com(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved