Industry News





Dawna Lee Heising Cast as "Cheona" in Vendetta Vette from Triumph Donnelly Studios

 
TUCSON, Ariz. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Entertainment News

Triumph Donnelly Studios

Tucson, AZ

Release: Actress, Executive Producer, CEO and Media Executive Dawna Lee Heising has been cast by Triumph Donnelly Studios to play the role of Cheona, the Cherokee Native American character in the upcoming Vendetta Vette Official Movie Trailer now in pre-productions for 2017. Executive Chairman, Executive Producer and the Creator of Vendetta Vette, DJ Donnelly stated, Ms. Heising brings to this exciting project her years of acting, exec producing, media leadership and more, which will be an asset to Vendetta Vette. The Cherokee Native America character Chenoa is a true American Character for modern times while Vendetta Vette embarks on her Missions against Warrant. Donnelly stated, Triumph Donnelly Studios made a very good choice with Dawn Lee Heising to be in Vendetta Vette with now a great Cast, Crew and more the Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer will move audiences globally who will want to see the beautiful and very talented ladies in the first Vendetta Vette Feature Film planned for late 2018, Donnelly Stated.


Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

Media Relations

http://triumphgroupstudios.vpweb.com

http://vendettavette.vpweb.com

(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved

Media Contact
Jennifer Culver, Press Relations
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
***@triumphgrpstudios.com
Source:Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
Email:***@triumphgrpstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Triumph Donnelly Studios, Dawna Lee Heising, Vendetta Vette
Industry:Movies
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
