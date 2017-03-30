Betsy's Best is What's Hot at the Schaumburg, IL, Gluten Free and and Allergen Friendly Expo

Visit Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters at Booth #213 at the GFAF Expo in Schaumburg, IL, April 22-23, 2017.

-- If you haven't tried Registered Dietitian and former Miss Indiana Betsy Opyt's award-winning Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, then you are in luck. You'll have the opportunity to stop by and taste Betsy's Best® Gourmet Cashew Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Peanut Butter at the upcoming Chicago-area Gluten Free and Allergen Friendly (GFAF) Expo in Schaumburg, IL, April 22-23, 2017.The GFAF Expo is the biggest gluten free and allergen friendly event in the U.S. The Chicago-area event, held at the Schaumburg Convention Center, opens to the public at 10:00 am each morning and features product sampling, educational classes and cooking exhibitions.The "free-from" trend has been gaining steam in recent years as more and more Americans continue to be affected by food allergies, food intolerances and chronic diseases. The market is shifting toward greater food transparency as consumers are asking companies to explain what's in their products, the rationale behind each ingredient and how products are made.Rethinking classic seed and nut butters, Betsy's Best® has added unique flavors and superfoods including cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom, has committed to Non-GMO Project Verified certification and keeping palm oil out - a controversial ingredient that appears in a number of other nut butter brands."After years working as a Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, I know that it's hard to find 'free-from' foods that tick all the boxes: health, taste, and convenience,"says Betsy Opyt, President, CEO and Founder of Betsy's Best. "The Schaumburg GFAF Expo offers an amazing opportunity to show the Chicago area just how exciting nut and seed butters can be while still being nutritious, kid-friendly, and delicious," she adds.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Almond Butter was recognized in October 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.comand in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Sooper, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Wegman's and other natural, organic and specialty food stores; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. The company has expanded from 58 stores at the beginning of 2016 to over 2,100 stores in 39 states today. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel888.685.8292.Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, was founded in 2012 by Betsy Opyt, former Miss Indiana and a Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. Based in Naples, FL, the company seasons its Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Cashew Butter with unique flavors and superfoods like cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten-free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best® brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.For more than 60 hand-crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best®, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media - Facebook.com/LoveBetsysBest, Twitter @BetsysBestFood, Instagram @BetsysBest, Pinterest /LoveBetsysBest and YouTube. Betsy's recipes are also featured on Carolina Kitchen on WLOS TV.