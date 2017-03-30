Volunteering Helps Charity Meet Targets

Right Dawn Field volunteering with Jay Pitt, Volunteer.

Contact

Chew PR

***@chewpr.com Chew PR

End

-- Providing person centred care and support is Goldcrest House and the Goole based charity Cancer Research as they partner to help service user Dawn Field gain a volunteering role within the Boothferry based charity shop.When not working in her other role Dawn wanted to fill her spare days working elsewhere. She successfully passed an interview at the charity shop and is now helping the charity meet its fundraising targets by working with other volunteers to turn stock around and ensure it is presented on the shop floor for sale.Julia Risley store manager at Cancer Research on Boothferry Road says: "We are just like a family here and Dawn is a very welcome addition. Dawn has settled in really well making friends and picking up her role very quickly. In fact we'd like her to take on a bigger role in the future."Ralph Parish, registered manager at Goldcrest House says: "We are extremely grateful to Cancer Research for extending this opportunity to Dawn. It might seem like a small role but it is vital to the wellbeing of each and every individual to be able to develop their skills, knowledge and confidence as they go through their personal development journey."Volunteers are important to the running of the Cancer Research charity shop. If you would like to work with a happy team, benefit from social companionship, and take a break from your routine, help a good cause and call Julia on 01405 761513 to discuss a volunteering role.