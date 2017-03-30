 
Last Call For Participants In The Fast And The Furriest 2017 5k Run & 1 - Mile Walk

Gulf Coast Humane Society Fundraising Event This Saturday, April 8
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Gulf Coast Humane Society is inviting animal lovers of all fitness levels to participate in its annual The Fast and the Furriest 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk this Saturday, April 8, at Hammond Stadium. The dog-friendly fundraising event will benefit the Gulf Coast Humane Society and support its mission of finding forever adoptive homes for the pets of Southwest Florida.

"The weather is supposed to bring a gorgeous morning, so we are ready for a wonderful event," said Gulf Coast Humane Society CEO Jennifer Galloway. "This is a very fun, family-oriented event, which benefits Gulf Coast Humane Society. It's going to be a great time!"

All are welcome to participate – from serious runners, to weekend joggers, and those who simply enjoy walking. Day of race registration begins at 6 a.m. with the 5K run at 7:30 a.m. and the one-mile walk at 7:35 a.m.

Age group medals are awarded to top chip-timed runners and to the fastest dogs in three weight categories. Awards will also be presented to top fundraisers and Triple Crown Award winners.

Beasley Broadcasting will be on site to provide live music and reports at the finish line, with ABC 7's News Anchor Christina Carilla as the event master of ceremonies. A variety of vendors will be in attendance, including Tropical Smoothie, Dunkin' Donuts, Jason's Deli, Fit 2 Run, Costco's, Invisible Fence, Specialized Veterinary Services, All American Pet Resorts, and Matter Bros.

The Fast & The Furriest sponsors include: Diamond Collar Sponsor – Coconut Point Ford; Silver Collar Sponsors – All American Pet Resorts, Florida Community Bank, Invisible Fence Brand, Matter Brothers Furniture, Specialized Veterinary Services, Tropical Shells Title LLC; Bronze Collar Sponsors – Animal Specialty Hospital of Florida, Gulfside Chiropractic Health Center, Suncoast Credit Union, and The Barker Lounger.

Participants and their pups can enjoy taking photos in the Groupie Booth. Also on site will be water and a dog pools to keep runners and their pets hydrated and cool.

For event details and online registration, visit http://www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org/the-fast--the-furri.... Donations are also accepted on the registration website.

ABOUT THE GULF COAST HUMANE SOCIETY

Gulf Coast Humane Society, located at 2010 Arcadia Street in Fort Myers, was established as the first non-profit animal welfare organization in southwest Florida in 1947.  The 501(c)(3) mission is to rescue, provide safe refuge and compassionate care, and find forever homes for abandoned and neglected animals in the area.  GCHS only takes in owner surrendered and transfers from other shelters and rescue groups with a high success rate of adoptions.  Their Veterinary Clinic offers a full array of affordable services six days a week and the Spay/Neuter clinic is open four days a week.  Both services are open to the public.

