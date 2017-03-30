Now Creative Group Adds Creatives to the Communitech Community

Helping tech companies start, grow and succeed in the KW Region

-- Now Creative Group is excited to announce their membership with The Communitech Hub in Waterloo, Ontario.Earlier this month, Now's team members were speakers at a content marketing conference in the space and took this opportunity to join this startup community."As entrepreneurs with extensive experience working with startups, we know the importance of having your story told through a strong, consistent brand. We'd love to add to the amazing efforts to bridge the gap between Toronto and the Kitchener-Waterloo region" says Daniel Francavilla, Founder and Creative Director at Now Creative Group.Along with the headquarters of some of Canada's largest technology companies and development offices for leading global brands, Waterloo Region has the second highest density of startups in the world.Now brings expertise in startup services ranging from branding strategy to video production and social media management. With both an entry-level startup package and the capacity for a national campaign, Now is one of very few full-service agencies serving the region. The agency has collaborated with Waterloo-based PR professional, Becca Grieb.Communitech is an 80,000+ square foot space dedicated to world-leading collaboration and innovation. They bring together key players—from startups and global brands, to government agencies, academic institutions, tech incubators and accelerators—to create an environment like no other.The Now Creative Group team looks forward to developing new relationships with the startup community in the Kitchener-Waterloo region.Now Creative Group is a creative agency that provides Design, Digital, Marketing and Media services. Located in downtown Toronto, the team is made up of talented creatives, business strategists and design-thinkers.