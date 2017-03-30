News By Tag
Senior attorney Jack Morgan joins Aloia, Roland & Lubell as equity partner
A former partner at a large firm with offices in Ohio, Illinois and Florida, Morgan is a distinguished local attorney who concentrates in the areas of commercial litigation, liability litigation, and construction defects.
Managing Partner Frank Aloia, Jr. said, "We are very excited to have Jack join our firm as a partner. He is an extremely competent and experienced litigator, a passionate advocate for his clients, and an attorney whose reputation for excellence stretches well beyond the state of Florida. Jack is also a great fit with our firm's culture and he shares our ambitions for the firm's future."
Aoia, Roland & Lubell, PLLC serves clients throughout Southwest Florida in personal injury, wrongful death, premises liability, negligent security, products liability, business and commercial litigation, family law, real estate and business transactional matters. The firm is led by partners Ty Roland, Evan Lubell, and Frank J. Aloia, Jr., an experienced team of attorneys who are committed to providing the highest level of service for their clients. Aloia, Roland &Lubell, PLLC has offices at 2254 1st Street in Fort Myers, and 1716 Cape Coral Parkway East in Cape Coral. For more information, call 239-791-7950 (tel:(239)%20791-
