 
News By Tag
* Aoia Roland Lubell
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Senior attorney Jack Morgan joins Aloia, Roland & Lubell as equity partner

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Aloia, Roland & Lubell, PLLC, a leading Southwest Florida personal injury, business litigation, family law and real estate law firm, is pleased to announce that Jack C. Morgan, III has joined the firm as an equity partner. The growing firm will soon be reconstituted as Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan, PLLC.

A former partner at a large firm with offices in Ohio, Illinois and Florida, Morgan is a distinguished local attorney who concentrates in the areas of commercial litigation, liability litigation, and construction defects.

Managing Partner Frank Aloia, Jr. said, "We are very excited to have Jack join our firm as a partner. He is an extremely competent and experienced litigator, a passionate advocate for his clients, and an attorney whose reputation for excellence stretches well beyond the state of Florida. Jack is also a great fit with our firm's culture and he shares our ambitions for the firm's future."

Aoia, Roland & Lubell, PLLC serves clients throughout Southwest Florida in personal injury, wrongful death, premises liability, negligent security, products liability, business and commercial litigation, family law, real estate and business transactional matters. The firm is led by partners Ty Roland, Evan Lubell, and Frank J. Aloia, Jr., an experienced team of attorneys who are committed to providing the highest level of service for their clients. Aloia, Roland &Lubell, PLLC has offices at 2254 1st Street in Fort Myers, and 1716 Cape Coral Parkway East in Cape Coral. For more information, call 239-791-7950 (tel:(239)%20791-7950) or visitwww.floridalegalrights.com.
End
Source:Aoia, Roland & Lubell
Email:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Phone:2396909840
Tags:Aoia Roland Lubell
Industry:Legal
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share