New General Counsel for Top MWBE Investment Firm
Mr. Chanda, 34, practiced law at the New York law firm of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP for eight years, where he represented major financial institutions in complex regulatory matters and in litigation.
He has previously held positions in the office of U.S. Senator Lincoln D. Chafee of Rhode Island and in the chambers of Hon. Bruce M. Selya at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.. Mr. Chanda has also worked at the South Asia Human Rights Documentation Centre in New Delhi, India, and at Human Rights Watch in New York. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations, with honors, from Brown University and his J.D. from Georgetown University.
"I am thrilled to have Ateesh come on board at this exciting time for the firm," said Chairwoman and CEO Suzanne Shank. "As we come off a year of record transaction volume, we are fortunate to have as our new general counsel someone with the depth and breadth of experience in the financial and regulatory worlds that Ateesh brings."
"I am excited to be joining a team of industry leaders who are laser-focused on their clients," said Mr. Chanda. "It's an incredible opportunity to get involved in work that is so important to municipal and state governments and the communities they serve."
SCSCO has transacted more than $1.4 trillion of municipal bonds and $1.1 trillion of corporate bond and equity transactions since its founding in 1996. It earned the distinction in 2010 of becoming the first minority-owned firm to rank among the top 10 senior managers of municipal bonds, as ranked by Thomson Reuters. The firm has been ranked as the No. 1 minority- and woman-owned municipal finance firm for 18 consecutive years.
SCSCO (http://siebertcisnerosshank.com) has dual headquarters in New York and Oakland, CA, as well as 18 offices nationwide including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington, DC.
