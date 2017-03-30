 
Electrocon International to Present at Relay Protection Conference in Russia, April 25-28, 2017

*Leading computer-aided protection software for high voltage electrical lines; CAPE-TS Link™ option integrates with Siemens PTI PSS®E transient stability simulation; IPS-CAPE Bridge™ option integrates with IPS Energy RELEX
 
 
CAPE Protection Simulation Software
CAPE Protection Simulation Software
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Electrocon International, the full-service developer and marketer of CAPE software for protection system simulation and data management, will present a paper entitled "Toward Better Modeling of Protection in Stability Studies," during the Relay Protection & Automation for Electric Power Systems Conference to be held April 25-28, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia. Electrocon will also exhibit in Stand E5 during the exhibition, which runs concurrently with the conference. Both events are being held at the Convention and Exhibition Centre EXPOFORUM.

"The paper describes the results of efforts to improve the quality of protective relay models and methods in studies whose objective is to maintain electromechanical stability of the transmission system. Such studies may involve interface with a traditional time-domain transient stability (TS) program or they may be stand-alone, phasor-based techniques," remarked Paul F. McGuire, EE, MSEE, PE and President of Electrocon International.

Following a brief description of the Computer-Aided Protection Engineering (CAPE) system where these methods reside, four topics are presented. Firstly, introducing the CAPE-TS™ link that has been made between Siemen's PTI PSS®E, a positive-sequence-only, time-domain transient stability program, and CAPE, a three-sequence, phasor-based protection system simulation using manufacturer-specific relay models. After that, a custom developed CAPE feature, which facilitates the plotting of the total system impedance and associated ideal power swing apparent impedance trajectories, is covered in detail. A new approach for automatic calculation of the settings of out-of-step relays with quadrilateral characteristics is presented next. Finally, a computer-automated calculation and plotting of the power swing stability boundary is illustrated.

"Electrocon is the only protection simulation software to offer a link to a transient stability program," stated McGuire. "CAPE TS-Link combined the power of the CAPE highly detailed, vendor-specific relay models with the transient stability capabilities of Siemens PTI PSS®E. Such highly accurate studies would not be possible using the generic or simple detailed models found in other protection simulation programs."

During the exhibition, Electrocon will demonstrate the latest enhancements to CAPE, a world leading relay protection simulation program used by utilities in more than 50 countries on six continents. CAPE provides protection engineers with:

·Detailed modeling capabilities based on a single open source database.

·Support for analysis and simulation to solve data management issues, uncover potential network and protective device problems, and evaluate alternatives.

·Support for networks of any size.

·Support for setting complex modern digital relays.

·Support for relay coordination functions and wide-area studies.

·Ability to integrate with conventional transient stability programs to allow the kind of evaluation of wide-area control needed to avoid cascading outages and blackouts.

"Electrocon continually incorporates enhancements in CAPE that will better assist our users at doing their jobs," stated McGuire. "We listen to the needs of our customers and then develop the necessary tools to support those requirements. Our product development direction has been customer focused for more than thirty-five years."

CAPE handles networks of any size, large or small. CAPE users have systems ranging from under 100 buses to over 30,000 buses. Several have protection systems with 20,000 to 50,000 relays.

Simulating short circuits and showing the responses of protective devices

With CAPE, you use a mouse to click and drag elements on a one-line diagram, and to open breakers, apply faults, and simulate protective system responses. Conducting automated fault studies and wide area coordination reviews, developing incisive custom reports, and identifying fault locations, all become practical, efficient activities that add value to the organization.

More detail gives you more realistic results

CAPE's ability to handle rich detail allows users to create models accurate enough to realistically predict likely misoperations. CAPE handles model-specific comparator equations, phase and fault selection logic, manufacturer- and model-specific setting names, and internal supervision logic. CAPE comes with a library of relays, distribution reclosers, and fuses, all ready to use out of the box.

Get the most from your data

CAPE is built upon a true relational database, which is included with CAPE software. CAPE's underlying DBMS is fully ODBC- and SQL-compliant; therefore, the CAPE database may be accessed with programs like Oracle and Microsoft Access. All of the CAPE modules use the same CAPE database data, so any data item is entered once and may be used many times.

For more information about CAPE, CAPE 14 or Electrocon training, implementation and custom development services, visit us on the web at http://www.electrocon.com, call +1 734-761-8612 extension 202 or email eii@electrocon.com.

