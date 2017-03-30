News By Tag
Sky Shelves Introduces the Ultimate Solution to Storage Needs
An innovative solution for home storage problems is found via the 'Sky Shelves - Your Space. Your Design' crowdfunding campaign, that is raising the funds needed to bring the fully customizable, versatile and easy to use Sky Shelves to market.
Nearly every home has that corner area that could use an attractive shelf, a cabinet that is too narrow for standard units, or perhaps a bathroom counter that needs a shelf to end the clutter. Sky Shelves gives users the ability to "increase space, comfort and provide that magical personalized finishing touch", and comes in various shapes and sizes, allowing them to be used virtually anywhere. The Sky Shelves system comes with assorted boards (shelves), corner pieces, legs (that can be used individually or together for various heights), and magnetic "shoes" that create a magnetic field through the entire unit to lock it into place. If a need changes, the unit can easily be taken apart and changed. So maybe that flat shelf was perfect in your old apartment, but you need a corner unit in your new home. This is not a problem, because Sky Shelves can easily be redesigned to fit your new space. The company is also offering a lower cost non-magnetic "Simply Shelves" option for anyone who just needs a basic shelf.
The team at Sky Shelves has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their innovative shelving system, and they are now ready to begin the process of bringing Sky Shelves to market which is why they have launched their campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering supporters the opportunity to pre-order Sky Shelves at a substantial savings off of regular retail pricing. Supporters can pre-order the system in 3 standard sizes: Quatro Pack which comes with 4 boards, 32 legs, and 16 shoes; Royal Pack which comes with 6 boards, 40 legs, and 24 shoes; or Supreme Pack which comes with 12 boards, 80 legs, and 48 shoes. Supporters can also choose between Simply Shelves or the Magnetize Me option with all Sky Shelves packs. The shelves are currently being offered in 5 colors: red, blue, white, gray and black, with a projected shipping time-frame of August 2017. Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.
About Sky Shelves:
Sky Shelves is based in Laval, Quebec in Canada and consists of a talented team of professionals who are simply a bunch of cool and hard-working people that are very focused on bringing their flagship product to market.
