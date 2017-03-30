 
Sky Shelves Introduces the Ultimate Solution to Storage Needs

An innovative solution for home storage problems is found via the 'Sky Shelves - Your Space. Your Design' crowdfunding campaign, that is raising the funds needed to bring the fully customizable, versatile and easy to use Sky Shelves to market.
 
 
Sky Shelves: Your Space. Your Design.
 
MONTREAL, Quebec - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The answer to those daunting storage and shelving problems can be found via the Sky Shelves crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $25,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring Sky Shelves to market. Sky Shelves is an easy to assemble and versatile magnetic shelving system that allows a user to customize their storage solutions, while adding an elegant look to the space. Clutter is a problem most people face in their homes, because storage units and shelves are typically built with a one size fits all mentality. Sky Shelves came up with a better solution, allowing a user to fully customize the shelves to fit their specific storage needs without the need of tools or screws, and to be easily redesigned in order to adapt to changing needs. The team behind this innovative idea states, "We believe space is an important element to everyone's life and has a direct impact on your well-being – that's why we designed Sky Shelves."

Nearly every home has that corner area that could use an attractive shelf, a cabinet that is too narrow for standard units, or perhaps a bathroom counter that needs a shelf to end the clutter. Sky Shelves gives users the ability to "increase space, comfort and provide that magical personalized finishing touch", and comes in various shapes and sizes, allowing them to be used virtually anywhere. The Sky Shelves system comes with assorted boards (shelves), corner pieces, legs (that can be used individually or together for various heights), and magnetic "shoes" that create a magnetic field through the entire unit to lock it into place. If a need changes, the unit can easily be taken apart and changed. So maybe that flat shelf was perfect in your old apartment, but you need a corner unit in your new home. This is not a problem, because Sky Shelves can easily be redesigned to fit your new space. The company is also offering a lower cost non-magnetic "Simply Shelves" option for anyone who just needs a basic shelf.

The team at Sky Shelves has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their innovative shelving system, and they are now ready to begin the process of bringing Sky Shelves to market which is why they have launched their campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering supporters the opportunity to pre-order Sky Shelves at a substantial savings off of regular retail pricing. Supporters can pre-order the system in 3 standard sizes: Quatro Pack which comes with 4 boards, 32 legs, and 16 shoes; Royal Pack which comes with 6 boards, 40 legs, and 24 shoes; or Supreme Pack which comes with 12 boards, 80 legs, and 48 shoes. Supporters can also choose between Simply Shelves or the Magnetize Me option with all Sky Shelves packs. The shelves are currently being offered in 5 colors: red, blue, white, gray and black, with a projected shipping time-frame of August 2017. Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.

About Sky Shelves:

Sky Shelves is based in Laval, Quebec in Canada and consists of a talented team of professionals who are simply a bunch of cool and hard-working people that are very focused on bringing their flagship product to market.

To learn more about the Sky Shelves crowdfunding project visit: https://igg.me/at/skyshelves/x/4835639

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skyshelves

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skyshelves

Twitter: https://twitter.com/skyshelves

