Goodwill Charity Golf Classic will benefit non-profit's mission services, programs

Swing for a chance to win a trip for two to golf at Pebble Beach

MLB Twins Joe Mauer autographed bat

Contact

Susan Hegarty

239-995-2106

***@goodwillswfl.org Susan Hegarty239-995-2106

End

-- The 7Annual Goodwill Charity Golf Classic will be a four-person scramble Saturday, May 6 at River Hall Country Club, a Davis Love III-designed course.Proceeds from the event will benefit programs and services in Southwest Florida for persons with disabilities or disadvantages."Eighty-nine cents of every dollar raised goes toward programs and services we offer in order to provide life-changing opportunities to achieve independence,"said Susan Hegarty, Community Relations Coordinator.Practice begins at 7 a.m. with a shot-gun start at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and an awards presentation will follow play. A hole-in-one contest to win a trip to play at Pebble Beach and other contests will be available."Other prizes include golf-related items, a pair of Southwest Airline tickets and an autographed bat used by MLB Twins player Joe Mauer," Hegarty added.Cost is $70 and includes a cart, continental breakfast and hot lunch. Call (239) 271-5200 for sponsorship opportunities or register to play at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/ register/event? oeid... (Goodwillswfl.org/golfclassic2017)Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school, and more. The31 retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. The organization is currently in its 51year of operation and served more than 30,000 individuals last year.For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.