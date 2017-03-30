News By Tag
Alfacon Solutions Ltd. Showcasing the Truck Loader Series product line at the ProMat 2017 Show
Simple and affordable solutions designed to increase truck loading/unloading operation
The Series is comprised of 3 products: the Two Stage Power Driven Truckloader, the Extendable Gravity Conveyor and the Rigid Truckloader. The truck loaders were designed with ergonomics and productivity in mind to save user operation time and money. They are simple and affordable solutions designed to maximize the efficiency of shipping door operations.
The Two Stage Power Driven Truckloader and the Truckloader Belt are first-class solutions for loading trailers in any distribution fulfillment or courier environment and will service any dock level trailers. The Extendable Conveyor is safe, easy to operate and compact, minimizing operator and forklift travel at shipping doors.
Companies small and large across industries like postal/courier, distribution and manufacturing have been successfully using the Truck Loader products increasing warehouse loading/unloading efficiency.
Read more about the Truck Loader Series by visiting http://www.alfaconsolutions.com/
Over the course of the past 6 months, Alfacon Solutions Ltd. has gone through a significant transformation exercise of strengthening business processes and a shift in brand strategy. The new identity and expanded product line and service offerings are aligned to surpass customer expectations, by anticipating the challenging demands of the material handling industry in the years to come.
Partners and customers are invited to visit the Alfacon Solutions ProMat booth# S3294 in Chicago April 3rd through 6th, 2017 at the McCormick Place. This is a great opportunity to learn about the latest material handling innovations, get a first-hand look at the new product line, as well as interact and speak with industry experts and top executives. To schedule a meeting at the show visit: http://www.alfaconsolutions.com/
About Alfacon Solutions Ltd.: Alfacon Solutions Ltd. is a company based in Ontario, Canada with a history of over 35 years in the industry. The company delivers material handling services across North America to a Fortune 500 customer base in the retail, courier, manufacturing and industrial sectors. The company's comprehensive line of in-house engineered material handling solutions includes: Turn-Key Package & Pallet Handling Conveyor Systems, Application Engineering, Mechanical Installation, Automation and control, Lifting Solutions, Parcel Distribution as well as Integrated Solutions.
Visit http://www.alfaconsolutions.com for more information.
Contact
John Murdoch (CEO)
Alfacon Solutions Ltd.
1(888) 887-5129
***@alfaconsolutions.com
