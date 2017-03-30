First NC Dental Surgery Center Ground Breaking

Contact

Jackie Godbold, marketing director

***@vfdental.com Jackie Godbold, marketing director

End

-- Valleygate Dental Surgery Center, the first dental-only ambulatory surgery center in North Carolina, will host a celebratory Ground Breaking on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 3pm at 2038 Litho Place, Fayetteville, NC 28304. This is the first of three Dental Surgery Centers in the state, which will open in February of 2018. Other centers include Greensboro and Charlotte. The centers, developed by the partners of Village Family Dental, will improve access to dental surgery for children and reduce wait times for needed procedures. During public hearings, pediatric dentists across the region and representatives from the veterans' community shared frustrations concerning access to oral healthcare, and how the Valleygate proposed facilities will provide a significant, additional access point for extensive care. All area pediatric dentists, as well as oral surgeons and other specialists, will have access to these centers for their patients. Anuj James, Managing Partner for Village Family Dental, stated "We are excited to break ground on this facility. The community support from local leaders, members of the community, as well as other pediatric dental professionals has been tremendous. Valleygate Dental Surgery Centers will allow us to extend our commitment to the patients, soldiers and children of North Carolina."Village Family Dental is a multi-specialty dental practice headquartered in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Established in 1985 by Dr. Michael Knowles, the practice began with a small office in Saint Pauls, NC and now includes 10 locations spanning four counties. Village Family Dental provides a wide range of services for the entire family, including: general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics, sleep solutions, cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics. Combining southern hospitality and committed professionalism, Village Family Dental offers the most comprehensive dental experience in Eastern North Carolina. For more information: