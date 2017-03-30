News By Tag
Axalta to Promote Architectural Coatings Advancements at Facades+ New York
"The Facades+ conference is the ideal setting to showcase advancements in our architectural portfolio," said Mike Withers, Axalta Architectural Segment Leader. "The Alesta powder coatings are available in a variety of technologies for a broad range of applications, including Matte 30-45 Standard, Semi Gloss 50-60 Custom, Gloss 75+ Custom, and Fine Texture. Attendees will have the opportunity to view our innovative and environmentally responsible high-performance coatings that are at the forefront of the industry."
The Alesta AR500 series is recommended for use in applications such as curtain walls, metal wall systems, window frames, cladding and shopfronts, or where superior levels of exterior weatherability are required. It is formulated to provide the highest level of color and gloss retention available on the market and exceeds the American Architectural Manufacturerers Association (AAMA) 2605 requirements.
Axalta will also feature its AR400 super durable TGIC-free polyester coating along with Durapon XLP7000, which is formulated to provide first-pass transfer efficiency, superior mechanical performance and excellent flow and leveling properties. Axalta's TGIC-free coatings are environmentally responsible and feature high quality exterior grade pigments that exhibit superior weathering properties to meet or exceed AAMA 2604 requirements.
The Facades+ New York conference is the 25th event in an ongoing series of conferences and forums held in major cities across the United States including Miami, San Francisco, Houston, Los Angeles, and more.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
