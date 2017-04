California Pony Cars Presents 2015-2017 Mustang Wheel Arches

2015- 2017- mustang- wheel- arches

-- EXT-156-417California Pony Cars is proud to offer a sleek new product to take your 2015-2017 Mustang to the NXT Level. You can now add one of kind style and protection to your pony with a set of our NXT Generation Wheel Arches. Not only are these arches a style statement, they also protect your pony's paint from stones and road debris.Our American made Wheel Arches are made from durable ABS plastic material and are precisely cut to the shape of your Mustangs Wheel Well openings and grab the fender edge firmly and securely.Simple bolt on installationDurable ABS materialOEM style finish texturePaintable ABS materialBlack oxide mounting hardware(2) Front Wheel Arches(2) Rear Wheel Arches3M Automotive TapeHardware IncludedCALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com View online: http://calponycars.com/ 2015-mustang/ 1021-2015-2017- mustan...