News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
California Pony Cars Presents 2015-2017 Mustang Wheel Arches
California Pony Cars is proud to offer a sleek new product to take your 2015-2017 Mustang to the NXT Level. You can now add one of kind style and protection to your pony with a set of our NXT Generation Wheel Arches. Not only are these arches a style statement, they also protect your pony's paint from stones and road debris.
Our American made Wheel Arches are made from durable ABS plastic material and are precisely cut to the shape of your Mustangs Wheel Well openings and grab the fender edge firmly and securely.
Features:
Simple bolt on installation
Durable ABS material
OEM style finish texture
Paintable ABS material
Black oxide mounting hardware
Includes:
(2) Front Wheel Arches
(2) Rear Wheel Arches
3M Automotive Tape
Hardware Included
Proudly manufactured in the USA by CPC with limited lifetime warranty.
MSRP: $384.95
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
View online: http://calponycars.com/
Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse