Brian Grilli To Release Spectra Music Group Debut Single "Keep On Keepin' On" Friday May 19th, 2017

Brian Grilli is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Keep On Keepin' On" on Friday May 19th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!
 
 
Brian Grilli "Keep On Keepin' On"
Brian Grilli "Keep On Keepin' On"
 
NEW YORK - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Brian Grilli is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Keep On Keepin' On" on Friday May 19th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

Brian Grilli and his successful debut effort "Damn Good Day" got the Independent music world and the National music scene to take notice. The title track and first single climbed fast on the charts reaching #1 on Indieworld. Brian has written songs for "Sons of Anarchy" and the Award Winning Independent Documentary "Until It Hurts". An accomplished musician and songwriter he has garnered the attention of many prominent players and was invited to play Muriel Anderson's All Star Guitar Night at Summer NAMM '14 w/ Brent Mason, Anders Osborne, John Corabi among others. Appeared in September 2014 issue of Guitar Player Magazine.

Brian has had the opportunity to perform across the US, from Virginia Beach to Los Angeles. Brian has shared bigger stages with country stars Brantley Gilbert, Florida Georgia Line, Eli Young Band, Thomas Rhett, Tyler Farr and Stoney LaRue as well as rockers Cheap Trick, Styx, .38 Special and Lucero.

A former United States Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician and an Operation Enduring/Iraqi Freedom Veteran, Brian has made his music a means for him to give back to his community. He is an avid supporter of Wounded Wear, Wounded EOD Warrior and Navy SEAL Foundation. He sang the National Anthem for over 10,000 people at the 75th Annual Sturgis Rally for the Buffalo Chip's Freedom Day.

Brian Grilli's new single "Keep On Keepin' On" is now available for pre-order on digital download sites worldwide. Pre-order "Keep On Keepin' On" on itunes in the United States here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/keep-on-keepin-on-singl...

Follow Brian Grilli on twitter @BGrillsMusic

The official Brian Grilli website may be found at http://www.BrianGrilli.com

The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

